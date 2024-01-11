Bayern Munich has agreed a surprising deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Eric Dier. The German giants have been in the market for a new versatile center back during the January transfer period. They previously attempted to sign highly rated Genoa defender Radu Dragusin in recent days. However, Spurs eventually grabbed the Romanian in a deal worth up to $33 million.

With Dragusin off of the market, Bayern quickly turned their attention to Dier. The Bundesliga club is set to officially sign the 29-year-old Englishman for just over $4 million. Dier arrived in Munich on Thursday to complete a medical and sign a contract with his new club. The low fee is reflective of the player only having six months remaining on his deal with Spurs. Dier was set to become a free agent in June.

Dier overlooked in Spurs side that has dealt with a series of injuries

The move is fairly surprising considering the England international was set to become a free agent. Nevertheless, Dier was certainly looking to make a move to receive more playing time. The center-back has only played sparingly during the current campaign with Spurs. He only managed four total appearances in Premier League play on the season.

Dier saw his playing time dwindle even though the north London club has experienced a bit of an injury crisis. Typical starters at the position, Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven, both went down with hamstring injuries in recent months. Romero also missed multiple matches due to a red card suspension in November as well. It was the Argentine’s seventh sending-off of his career.

Traditional full-back Ben Davies has played in the position with the aforementioned duo out of action. Davies, however, is now also dealing with an injury issue as well. Although Tottenham has issues at the position, manager Ange Postecoglou recently claimed that the club could afford to lose Dier despite the setbacks to his other players.

Bayern Munich manager praises Eric Dier

While Postecoglou did not trust Dier, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is ready to count on the defender. The German coach answered questions about the incoming Englishman in a press conference on Thursday. Tuchel declared that his potential new player is a “specialist” and also hailed his versatility.

“He’s a specialist at center back. He has also played as a number six in the Premier League, but not for a long time. We’re getting him for the center-back position. He can play right or left center back as well as in back three,” Tuchel told reporters.

“We got him mainly so Leon Goretzka can be free to play in midfield and doesn’t have to switch to center back anymore. Regarding other positions, we’ll see what happens.”

Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano have played in central defense for Tuchel so far this season. Nevertheless, the German giants also have star Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt in the position as well. Kim, however, will feature for South Korea to feature in the Asian Cup. The tournament starts on Friday, Jan. 12, and runs for one month.

