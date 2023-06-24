Former Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is joining Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. The club revealed the deal on their official Twitter account Friday evening. Busquets joins Miami as a free agent and reunites with former teammate Lionel Messi.

ESPN is claiming that the 34-year-old midfielder is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract with his new club. News of Busquets arriving Stateside comes two weeks after Messi revealed that he was signing with Miami. The Argentine superstar picked the MLS team over a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. Like his former Barca teammate, Busquets also had offers from the Middle East.

Sergio Busquets picked Miami over lucrative Saudi offers

Saudi duo Al Hilal and Al Nassr both discussed a potential deal with Busquets in recent weeks. The two contract offers were both supposedly significantly more money than the bid from Miami. Nevertheless, the Spanish star opted to pick the MLS team and reunite with Messi.

Sergio Busquets has spent his entire senior club career with Barca. Since making his official debut for the Spanish giants in 2008, the midfielder has made more than 700 total appearances for the club. He helped Barca collect an astounding 32 total trophies in 15 seasons. This includes 19 combined triumphs in the Champions League, LaLiga, and Copa del Rey competitions.

The new duo in Miami previously played 13 seasons together in Spain. While Messi departed Barca to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, the two have remained close friends. Now they will be able to play together on the pitch for at least two more seasons.

Another Barcelona player may join ex-teammates in the States

Busquets, however, may not be the only former Barca teammate to join Messi on South Beach. Jordi Alba is also considering a move to Miami according to the aforementioned news outlet.

Like Busquets, the Spanish full back is set to leave Barca this month as a free agent as well. However, Alba has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, Inter, and clubs from Saudi Arabia. The Spanish international is likely to take his time in making a final decision.

