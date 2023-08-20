PSV Eindhoven is signing Sergiño Dest on a one-year loan deal from Barcelona. Dest, who represented Ajax before moving over to Barcelona in 2020, is back in the Eredivisie. Dest did not thrive or live up to expectations during his time in Spain.

There were highs, including a decent performance against Real Madrid. The American also set several firsts during his time with Barcelona. He is the first American to feature and score for Barcelona. Also, Dest scored in the UEFA Champions League, which marked his first goal for the club.

Overall, though, Dest did not provide enough of an impact on the club. Barcelona signed Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso, each of whom can play at Dest’s preferred right-back spot. Moreover, the rise of Alejandro Balde provided more competition for wing-backs. Last season, Dest went out on loan to AC Milan. He made just eight league appearances for Milan and notoriously did not make it on the side’s UEFA Champions League squad.

Now, Dest has the chance to revitalize his young career. At the age of 22, Dest is still young, despite experience in the World Cup, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, Serie A and Eredivisie. The Dutch top flight is a familiar location for Dest. After all, he was born in the Netherlands. PSV also provides him the chance to have a strong season, and perhaps return to Barcelona on better form.

Sergiño Dest joins compatriot at PSV

Even though PSV is always a contender in the Eredivisie, the spotlight is not as bright as it is in Barcelona. Dest has a chance to fill in at the right-back spot, which is pivotal for his status with the USMNT. The right-back is the presumed starter for that spot in Gregg Berhalter’s squad. At the 2022 World Cup, he started each of the four games with a mix of performances. Increased minutes and better performances can pay dividends for his career and the USMNT.

Also, this should provide more opportunities for Dest to build up the camaraderie with Ricardo Pepi. Pepi joined the Dutch side this summer on a permanent move from Augsburg in the Bundesliga. However, last season, Pepi was in the Eredivisie on loan with Groningen. Dest and Pepi can form an American contingent in the Eredivisie as both players hunt for form.

Barcelona is paying half of Dest’s salary. However, PSV is not forced to buy the American if things do not pan out. There is a $13 million buy option included in the deal.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT