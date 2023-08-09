Sergiño Dest has discussed his difficulties at Barcelona openly, amid speculation that he may be leaving the club.

While playing for Ajax in the Netherlands, the U.S. national team standout was heralded as a top prospect among the world’s best young fullbacks. After just one season with the first team, Barcelona signed him.

The Blaugrana made him the first American to participate in the historic El Clasico match against Real Madrid. Despite his quick ascent to fame, he was cast aside and loaned to AC Milan in 2022.

Dest spent a year in Italy but only appeared in 14 games, not playing at all after January. The 22-year-old returned to Catalonia this summer and is competing for a spot in Xavi Hernandez’s starting lineup.

Dest under big pressure to play for Barcelona

Now that his contract will be up in 2025, Dest has opened up about his legacy, dealing with stardom off the field, and his plans for the future.

“I just want people in the US to remember me as one of the best full-backs they have ever had and one of the most skillful. I also want the whole world to know, I feel like I have a lot of potential but sometimes a lack of consistency at club level.

“A lot of things happen in your private life and sometimes it’s difficult to concentrate. My priority is to show the best version of myself and then people will remember me when I’m done”, he said in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo.

Dest also noted that having a good mental game is crucial to sporting success. Still, he acknowledged that is not always simple.

“People want to know about our private life and take pictures, it’s not the same as a regular job. Obviously, it comes with the job, but mentally it’s always really difficult.

“You cannot have a mental breakdown. It’s almost impossible because you have to stand there for your club, you have to represent people. Sometimes it’s difficult because people don’t know what’s going on. Only thing I can do is laugh about it.”

Right-back still not done in Catalonia

The young star has fallen in the pecking order at Barcelona. Therefore, the Spanish giants are prepared to let him depart for a reasonable price. However, the defender still has some loose ends to tie up with the reigning La Liga champions.

“I’ve accomplished quite a lot but I’m not satisfied yet. I’m at the biggest club in the world and I just want to create my legacy. I feel like I haven’t done that yet and I have a lot more to prove and show,” he ended.

PHOTO: IMAGO & NurPhoto