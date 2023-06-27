United States men’s national team forward Ricardo Pepi looks set to officially join PSV Eindhoven. The 20-year-old American had been linked with the Dutch side for weeks, but an agreement is now reportedly in place. Pepi previously spent last season on loan in the Netherlands with Groningen.

Although the transfer has not yet been announced by the club, soccer transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the deal is done. Augsburg, Pepi’s now former club, will receive nearly $11 million for the player. The center forward has also already agreed personal terms with PSV and will sign a contract there until the summer of 2028.

PSV may be perfect place for Ricardo Pepi

Pepi had a solid 2022/23 season while on loan at Groningen. He managed to score 12 goals and add three assists in 29 total Eredivisie appearances. The quality campaign certainly seemed to make other clubs in the country take notice. Despite Pepi’s good season, Groningen was relegated after finishing bottom of the division. PSV, on the other hand, will take part in the Champions League qualification round in early August.

PSV appears to be a great landing spot for Pepi. The Dutch giants are known for developing young players. In fact, the club has helped former stars such as Ronaldo, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Arjen Robben, Ruud Gullit, and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. According to Romano, Pepi essentially only wanted to join PSV.

Young American has performed well for USMNT

Despite making a sale, Augsburg will lose money on the transfer. The German side previously purchased Pepi for around $18 million from FC Dallas in 2022. The financial hit, however, is not necessarily an indication of the player’s performance. Along with his solid season with Groningen, Pepi has also done well with the USMNT.

The center forward already has seven goals in 16 total appearances with the international team. These scores have also come as Pepi does not typically play a majority of matches. In fact, his last four goals for the USMNT have come in his last 114 minutes on the pitch. Pepi played just 15 minutes against rivals Mexico on June 16th, yet found the back of the net.

