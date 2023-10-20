Just days following his return from a six-month injury layoff, USMNT captain Tyler Adams faced another setback, necessitating his second hamstring surgery of 2023.

Bournemouth officially announced this surgery that took place two weeks ago. As a result, the 24-year-old midfielder won’t be available for action until at least February.

It will also make him unable to participate in the USMNT‘s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal match against Trinidad and Tobago, which also serves as a qualifier for Copa América 2024.

What did Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola say?

Tyler Adams made his debut for Bournemouth last month after transferring from Leeds during the summer. This marked his first appearance since March this year when he had been working diligently to recover from a torn hamstring sustained while playing for the Whites.

Now the Cherries manager Andoni Iraola has stated that the previous surgery the defender underwent was not successful.

“When we talked two weeks ago, [surgery] was one of the options after his feelings when he played the cup game. He had to solve, once and forever, these problems. [Adams] has had surgery.

“He will be out for three or four months, something like this, depending on how he evolves. But I think from the previous surgery, he wasn’t feeling well in any moment. He was improving, then he had a setback, improving again, setback. So he had to have surgery again.”

Effect of Tyler Adams’ surgery on USMNT

The recent injury setback is expected to keep him on the sidelines until February, as indicated by the latest reports.

While the impact of Adams’ absence isn’t as significant for the US given their limited camps between now and March, it remains crucial for them to ensure that he successfully recovers and returns to the field in time for the Copa America next summer.

By the time Adams makes his return, he will have been out of action for almost a year. His injury struggles began with surgery at Leeds this March, followed by just one appearance for Bournemouth before facing another surgery setback.

Photo: Imago