Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr is reportedly looking to sign Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United. The Middle Eastern club is looking to add more Red Devils to their squad after already signing two former players. Cristiano Ronaldo previously made the jump to the Saudi side last January and Alex Telles then followed suit this past summer.

According to Mail Sport, Al Nassr is already readying a significant offer for the defensive midfielder. Casemiro not only previously played with Ronaldo at United, but the two stars spent years together in Spain. The duo were both key figures in a Real Madrid team that collected a series of LaLiga and Champions League titles.

United open to selling Casemiro

The aforementioned report also suggests that United would be willing to part ways with Casemiro. After all, the Brazilian is the team’s highest earner but has experienced a dip in form and an injury setback. The now 31-year-old midfielder reportedly rakes in around $450,000 weekly to play for the Premier League club.

United is also hoping to recoup a fairly significant portion of the transfer fee they paid Real back in 2022. The Red Devils previously agreed to a deal with the Spanish giants worth about $70 million to grab the highly rated star.

Like many other Premier League clubs, United is feeling the pressure of current Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The club has spent freely in recent years and has to be careful with spending. Nevertheless, selling a top star or two would, in turn, free up some extra cash to then reinvest back into the squad.

The Red Devils now have nine players making over $240,000 per week at the moment. However, only one of these stars, Bruno Fernandes, is currently performing well enough to justify these massive watches. Along with the former Real midfielder, Harry Maguire, Antony, Anthony Martial, and Mason Mount are among the top earners at the club.

Al Nassr could find resistance in their pursuit of Manchester United defender

While Casemiro’s potential move to the Middle East seems somewhat likely, a deal for Wan-Bissaka could be more difficult. The former England youth international is performing fairly well for manager Erik ten Hag. He is also not currently earning significant wages either. Al Nassr could have to offer a substantial transfer fee to pry the defender away from United.

The Saudi side is, however, on the hunt for a new right back. They have already reportedly had an offer for Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal rejected in recent days. Spurs denied Al Nassr’s bid of around $25 million for the backup to Pedro Porro.

As a result, Ronaldo’s club is now expected to turn their attention to Wan-Bissaka. The full-back has started just 13 total games during the current campaign for Ten Hag. He, however, dealt with a nagging hamstring injury that forced him to miss 10 matches earlier this fall.

Wan-Bissaka only has only more year under contract at United though. Assuming a contract extension is not agreed between the two sides, club brass could opt to sell the defender before watching him leave for free in 2025.

