Not long ago, there weren’t many American players in Serie A, but today they are causing quite a stir. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah have had an incredible effect over at AC Milan. Weston McKennie turned things around at Juventus. Also in Turin, you can see another USMNT star sporting the same name as the one who won it all for Milan over 30 years ago. Tim Weah signed a deal with Juventus that would keep him there until 2028. The move came after a stellar season in France with Lille, where he excelled in a variety of situations.

The Bianconeri are cutting costs this season after disqualification from the UEFA Champions League because of point penalties. Therefore, the ability to eliminate the need for depth was necessary, and Weah has that quality.

The 23-year-old is a highly sought-after player because of his versatility; he has played wing-back, offensive midfield, and even left-back in an emergency. Along with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, he won the Concacaf Nations League while playing exclusively on the flank for the USMNT. Therefore, Juventus’ pursuit of the former Ligue 1 starlet seemed understandable.

His speed and positional knowledge allow him to contribute offensively and defensively, respectively. After waiting for six months, he finally scored a goal for the club, and it was as good-looking as any you could ask for.

It was a daring try, but no goalie could have stopped it with its combination of speed and accuracy. On top of that, it’s a fantastic indication for a key member of Gregg Berhalter’s squad in the year that they host the Copa America.

What did Tim Weah say about Milan move?

The legendary striker George Weah, who won the Ballon d’Or in 1995 and played for AC Milan in the ’90s, is the father of Timothy Weah. Only the older Weah has ever won the Ballon d’Or, and he is the only African to do it.

His son is a talented player in his own right, despite growing up with the pressure that comes with his father’s reputation. Interestingly, Tim Weah could have been able to continue his work.

The attacker once acknowledged that playing in Milan would be an incredible experience. Thus, rumors began circulating that the San Siro giants wanted to lure him. But it never materialized.

“Of course, I’d like to retrace my dad’s footsteps. It would be something great to play for Milan. I’ll keep going on my way and then we’ll see”, he told MilanNews in March 2023.

George Weah’s legacy at AC Milan

Now, in a recent interview with Calciomercato, George revealed that his son had negotiations with the Rossoneri. “We spoke with Maldini before Juventus came for Timothy. It seemed that he was interested in signing him from Lille, but nothing came of it.”

“I’m sorry for how Maldini was treated, but there isn’t always respect for history and Paolo was the history of Milan. And even as a director, I think he did good things. He won the last Scudetto, no?”

“I spent four and a half very intense years in Milan, with great teammates and great victories. I loved Milan and their fans, and remain a Milanista, but I support Juventus. Is it possible?”

PHOTOS: IMAGO