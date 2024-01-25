Weston McKennie’s future was completely uncertain when he showed up for the preseason with Juventus. The Turin giants were looking to sell the American midfielder since they were in dire need of funds.

Selling him was their only option as they considered a season without European action and UEFA fines. But there has been a dramatic change from July 2023 to the present.

On top of remaining with Juventus for the current season, McKennie has recovered from a difficult six-month loan stint with Leeds. The English side were subsequently relegated at the end of the previous campaign.

There had been hopes that he may remain in the Premier League once his loan ended. However, the Whites’ relegation derailed those plans.

The midfielder’s career has since taken a dramatic turn for the better. However, McKennie’s role has recently expanded beyond that of a veteran starter. The 25-year-old has an impressive record of playing the fourth-most minutes for the squad.

With 20 appearances across all competitions, he has also earned four assists. Nevertheless, the star of the US national soccer team is yet to score a goal this season. Having had a few near misses in the last several weeks, it is just a matter of time though.

How McKennie helped Juventus turn the tide

The Old Lady are still in the running for the Scudetto after McKennie had an assist in last Sunday’s 3-0 Serie A victory against Lecce. In his last two games for Juventus, the US has assisted on three goals.

Throughout the winter months, he has been thriving. Despite having a golden opportunity to score Juventus’ second goal, McKennie will have to be satisfied with setting up Dusan Vlahovic’s goal.

Having played in 20 league games this season, the 25-year-old might play a pivotal role in Juve’s pursuit of Serie A in the coming weeks.

Currently, his team is leading Serie A, one point ahead of Inter, who has one game in hand. Juventus’ morale has lifted after a few years of mediocrity when they sat about mid-table. And they have the USMNT to thank vastly for that.

Bianconeri plans to reward midfielder

The progress Weston McKennie has made over the last several months has pleased his side. Thus, the club will shortly offer him a new contract to showcase their appreciation.

McKennie’s deal with Juventus is coming to an end in 18 months. TMW has already revealed that next month the Bianconeri will meet with the player and his entourage. He will be able to begin contract negotiations once the January transfer window closes.

New information, however, indicates that the club has begun exploratory negotiations with McKennie’s representation about a contract extension. The sides are reportedly making great strides in the discussions, as reported by Calciomercato.

They want to finalize the contract extension before the end of the season. The American midfielder is set to get a new contract with an option to extend it until 2027. The Italians want to secure his future with Massimiliano Allegri’s team by tying him to a salary of $2.7 million each season plus additional add-ons.

PHOTOS: IMAGO