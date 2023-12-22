Following Thursday’s hamstring surgery, Chelsea captain Reece James informed his fans of his injury status. After suffering a persistent hamstring problem, the England and Chelsea fullback traveled to Finland for surgery.

After suffering his most recent injury in last month’s 2-0 defeat to Everton, James has undergone several evaluations. Given the gravity of the operation, he has been reluctant to go quickly with the procedure.

The fullback, nevertheless, did undergo the treatment and quickly sent a message to his followers. “The footballing world knew I got injured but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution.

“I had surgery today to try fix my reoccurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally”, he wrote to Instagram.

James has already had three long-term hamstring problems in the last year, leading supporters to express their anger and frustration with the fullback via harsh remarks.

“Since this injury, I’ve had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity. Believe me, I don’t want to be injured, I’m happiest when I’m playing football. Thanks to the understanding people that support me despite the highs or the lows, it goes a long way. Stay well, Reece.”

Latest Reece James surgery rules defender out for months

In a season marred by injury, the 24-year-old lost time last year due to a hamstring problem. It wasn’t until the Blues’ August season opener against Liverpool that James re-injured his hamstring; he didn’t return to action until October.

He also did not participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to knee ligament damage. The defender’s injury woes over the last two seasons have received plenty of attention; since the 2022-23 season began, he has made an appearance in only 24 Premier League games.

The loss against Newcastle in November resulted in James’ marching orders, and he has only played in nine games all year. His potential to participate in England’s Euro 2024 campaign is contingent upon the speed and extent of his rehabilitation, although there is optimism that he will be able to play by season’s end.

Having said that, James’ availability to Gareth Southgate for the March friendlies against Belgium and Brazil seems doubtful. Both of those matches will be played at Wembley before Gareth Southgate announces England’s selection for the European Championships.

Chelsea players upset about Thiago Silva’s treatment

Thanks to this, Pochettino has no choice but to seek new captains. When James and Chilwell were not available, the 23-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher took the armband. However, after the England international’s red card against Brighton earlier this month, a reevaluation of the situation was necessary.

Many thought Pochettino would name Thiago Silva as captain in the summer. The 39-year-old is the seasoned veteran among the younger players in the locker room. Instead, James emerged as the captain as Chelsea looked to move forward. Silva has continued to play regularly.

With Reece James and Ben Chilwell out with injuries, Chelsea’s players find Thiago Silva’s selection as captain puzzling. An increasing subject of discussion in the locker room, according to The Guardian, is the disrespectful treatment of the veteran defender.

