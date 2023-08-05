When Real Madrid comes to town, soccer fans turn up in droves to see them in person. And their 2023 tour of the USA as part of the Soccer Champions Tour was no different. Los Blancos were the biggest attraction of the summer, as Real Madrid sold more tickets than any club from overseas.

Even if it’s only for summer friendlies, the iconic club that always boasts some of the world’s greatest players can certainly draw a crowd.

Real Madrid tickets sold in the USA

The Galacticos played four matches this summer in the US, all within the framework of the Soccer Champions Tour. Stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Orlando were packed, filling an average of nearly 95% of available capacity overall.

Game Attendance Venue Capacity 7/23 vs AC Milan 70,814 Rose Bowl 92,542 7/26 vs Man United 67,801 NRG Stadium 72,220 7/29 vs Barcelona 82,026 AT&T Stadium 80,000 8/2 vs Juventus 63,503 Camping World Stadium 60,219

The average of 71,036 across the four matches was the highest figure amongst the big clubs that toured the United States this summer.

The El Clásico game versus FC Barcelona in Dallas, not surprisingly, was the biggest draw of their tour, and of any summer friendly game this year, pulling over 80,000 fans.

The lowest announced turnout for Real Madrid was 63,503 in Orlando vs Juventus – however that was 105% of the standard capacity at Camping World Stadium. So you can’t really call that a disappointing turnout by any stretch of the imagination.

In total, 284,144 fans came out to see Real Madrid across the US.

Now the powerhouse club heads home to Spain, looking as always to end up on top in La Liga.



But with the crowds they pull in, they’ll surely be back on US shores before long.



Photo: Imago