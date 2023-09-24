Marcus Rashford experienced a frightening car accident after Manchester United’s victory over Burnley on Saturday evening.

United’s 1-0 triumph was followed by a trip back to Carrington by team bus and then individual vehicles for Erik ten Hag and the players. Accidentally colliding with another vehicle quickly ended England star Rashford’s trip.

The English player was lucky to get away unhurt from the wreck of his $858,000 Rolls Royce. According to a United official, “Marcus was involved in a collision with another vehicle on his way home from Carrington last night. Both drivers walked away unhurt. No ambulance was required.”

Footage of accident emerged

Video showing a damaged automobile and police officers at the site, complete with an overturned traffic island, has been posted online.

Rashford’s Rolls Royce can be seen severely damaged in the accident, and its back bumper was torn off and scattered on the side of the road while the warning lights were flashing.

As a result of the impact, a pole on a nearby traffic island was damaged as well. The Manchester United striker was reportedly shaken up but no ambulance was called, according to The Sun.

They also add that although police arrived, nobody was taken into custody, and the 25-year-old did not need any medical care.

The report adds that after talking to Marcus Rashford and the other driver, who were both OK, police administered breathalyzer tests and let them go. Even the Red Devils’ captain, Bruno Fernandes, saw what was happening and rushed over to assist.

With a goal from Fernandes, United were able to pull off a much-needed victory against the Clarets. At Turf Moor, Rashford was on the field for the complete match.

Will Marcus Rashford play against Crystal Palace?

Understandably, the England international was disturbed by the accident, but luckily for Erik Ten Hag, he wasn’t hurt physically. For this reason, he is still in the running to play against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto