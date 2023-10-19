Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that he is “suffering” after Mikel Arteta dropped him to the bench. The English shot-stopper was previously a mainstay in the north London club’s starting lineup. He made 52 consecutive Premier League starts from March of 2022 up until last month.

Ramsdale’s position in the team came under threat when David Raya entered the fray during the summer transfer period. The former Brentford keeper arrived in mid-August in an initial loan deal. The move shocked many fans and pundits around the globe. After all, Ramsdale has proven to be a quality signing for Arsenal since arriving in 2021.

Nevertheless, Arteta has favored Raya in recent weeks. The decision has put Ramsdale under the microscope by the British media. TV cameras quickly pan to the English keeper every time Raya does something on the pitch. Ramsdale was even ridiculously ridiculed for cheering on his fellow teammate after Raya made a quality save against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Goalkeeping duo admittedly has good relationship

Despite the drop, Ramsdale insists that he has a good relationship with Raya. However, he did admit that he was “hurting” by not playing with his team. “We work professionally really well together,” Ramsdale told reporters.

“We push each other in training and there’s days where I come in and I’m down because of the situation and he picks me up. And for whatever reason there might be a day where he’s down and even though I’m suffering and hurting for not playing I have to stand up and be able to push him.”

Ramsdale remains focused despite being sitting on Arsenal bench

Although Ramsdale wants to play more often, he has claimed that the dynamic duo needs to focus on the job at hand. “Whether it is me or David who plays, we need to be able to just focus and play but at the same time, it’s a strange, big headline,” continued Ramsdale.

“It’s one that we’re working through as a club and it’s one that the manager puts in front of us and we have to deal with it. That is what we are doing.”

Arsenal will return to action this weekend following the recent international break. The Gunners are set to travel across London to face Chelsea on Saturday, October 21st. Raya is expected to be in goal for the game, but Ramsdale may get his chance a few days later. Arsenal plays Sevilla in a Champions League matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

PHOTO: IMAGO / News Images