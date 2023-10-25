PSG rose to the top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League courtesy of a comfortable win over Milan on Wednesday night. Kylian Mbappe scored the first of what would be three PSG goals at the Parc des Princes. Milan failed to find the back of the net as Gianluigi Donnarumma answered every question Milan asked.

A first half devoid of creativity had one moment of brilliance from the best player on the field. Warren Zaire-Emery, who had his hands all over the outcome of this game, went on a phenomenal run to advance the ball 40 yards up the pitch. Upon entering the Milan half, he passed the ball off to Kylian Mbappe.

One-on-one against Fikayo Tomori, Mbappe’s rapid feet got the English defender off balance. Once the French star had a glimpse of space, he shot the ball into his lower near corner. AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan expected a shot across the face of goal, and he could not react to Mbappe’s smart shot.

PSG opportunistic in second half against Milan

PSG had the ball in the back of the net early in the second half. Ousmane Dembele scored after Manuel Ugarte won the ball off Yunus Musah. However, VAR deemed Ugarte committed a foul against Musah in the buildup to the goal. Therefore, the goal did not stand.

Warren Zaire-Emery, who is just 17, was a maestro in the middle of the field for PSG.

Despite the scare, Milan started the second half far better than it did in the first 45 minutes. Just five minutes in, Christian Pulisic earned a phenomenal opportunity to draw AC Milan level. A ball over the top from Mike Maignan met the on-running Pulisic. Alone against Donnarumma, Pulisic opted to pass the ball to a trailing Olivier Giroud, who could not catch up to the ball in time. His shot attempt hit the outside of the net.

PSG punished that error just a few minutes later. Poor defending during a corner left Milan exposed at the back. Ousmane Dembele picked up the ball inside the AC Milan penalty area. He fired a low shot toward Maignan in net. However, the French goalkeeper’s parry fell directly to Randal Kolo Muani, who punched the ball into the back of the net.

After several PSG chances, AC Milan flipped a switch in the last quarter of an hour. Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Pulisic all had chances that tested Donnarumma in net. At the other end of the field, Maignan kept the slim Milan chances alive with a sensational save on Mbappe.

However, South Korean Lee Kang-in finished off AC Milan with a goal in the 87th minute. More terrific play from Zaire-Emery set up Lee at the penalty spot who tucked the ball beyond Maignan.

PSG climbs to the top of its Champions League group

With the three points and help elsewhere in the group, PSG usurped the top of its Champions League group. Newcastle’s loss at home against Borussia Dortmund keeps this group in parity. PSG has two wins and a loss for six points. Meanwhile, Newcastle and Dortmund are level on four points. Milan is the only winless team in the group. However, with two points, Il Rossoneri is far from eliminated from contention to reach the knockout stage.

