French champions Paris Saint-Germain will be leaving their home stadium, according to their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The decision comes as authorities from Paris’ City Hall determined that the facility was not up for sale.

During his remarks to the media at a UEFA Congress, Al-Khelaifi said that the hunt for a new stadium would commence.

“It’s too easy to say now that the stadium is not for sale anymore. We know what we want, we wasted years to try and buy it. It’s easier for us now, we know what we want. It’s over for us. We want to move out of the Parc des Princes”, he said.

Upon hearing that the stadium was not up for sale last year, PSG said that they would look into other options. On Tuesday, the Paris City Hall reaffirmed its position.

“A sale is not desirable, because that would be a decision with no turning back… That’s why we have to rule out the sale of the Parc today. We don’t want to sell off Paris’ legacy,” Paris deputy mayor for sports Pierre Rabadan said.

Eight years of talks in vain

Four years after its founding, in 1974, the Les Parisiens moved into the Parc des Princes. Additionally, their tenancy contract is valid until the year 2043.

The wealthy Qatari owners QSI want their team to remain and keep the stadium. Nevertheless, they will need to seek elsewhere after eight years of talks.

The Red-and-Blues were keen to pay around $107 million to purchase the Parc des Princes from the Paris City. After spending over $88 million on repairs, they anticipated spending a further $530m on an enlarged refurbishment.

This is so that would compete with other top-tier European teams. The mayor, however, would have none of it and instead cited a mouth-watering $316 million. As a result, the club’s priorities will shift to relocating. They have not said when they will be leaving.

What can PSG do when it leaves Parc des Princes?

As of this present, 90Min says PSG is actively looking for a new stadium in the suburbs. Not one, not two, but three possibilities are being considered.

Stade Jean-Bouin, which is next to Parc des Princes and likewise owned by the City of Paris, has a capacity of 20,000 spectators. Not only does it host rugby and American football events, but it also houses PSG’s women’s team.

Stade Sebastien Charlety, a venue with 20,000 seats that is controlled by the government, is another potential choice. Nowadays, it’s home to Paris FC, a minor league team. But the French champions are considering demolishing it to make way for a new super stadium that might accommodate 75,000 spectators.

The third location is Racing 92’s home, the Paris La Defense Arena, which can hold 30,000 spectators. La Defense will be vacant after the Olympic Games conclude since they will be returning to their restored Yves-Du-Manoir stadium.

Nevertheless, its prominent position in the commercial area and its renown as a venue for concerts and other events may pose challenges. Constructing a new stadium next to the Poissy training camp is the fourth potential solution.

Being located 15.5 miles from the heart of Paris, however, would make it an impractical choice. Also, although PSG considered bidding for the Stade de France last month, they decided not to.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.