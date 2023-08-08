When most people predict the 2023/24 Premier League table, it is highly likely that one team will top the table. Manchester City has made mincemeat of the Premier League over the last several years. Despite an inspired run from Arsenal for much of last year’s campaign, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was just too much. The Citizens claimed their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons en route to winning the treble.

All the teams in the pack are doing whatever they can to catch Manchester City. Arsenal is spending record fees for players from Premier League competitors. Chelsea and Manchester United continue to drop loads of cash on players to beat out City. Newcastle and Brighton continue to lurk with sensible signings as they push for the top four. Liverpool and Tottenham are hungry for top four after missing out last season. However, there is still a little bit of uncertainty with those squads in the transfer market.

Then, the bottom portion of the table is always fascinating. Everton made it two escapes in a row last season, as it needed the final day to guarantee safety. The Toffees are a candidate to go down. The three teams coming up are always in that conversation, too. Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United are coming up from the Championship. However, last season was a rare instance of the three teams coming up all staying in the Premier League. Can Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Fulham maintain their spots in the top flight?

The season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11, when newcomers Burnley welcome the champions. We want to know how you predict the 2023/24 Premier League table to shape up after the 380 games this season. Let us know using the comment section below.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Predict the 2023/24 Premier League table

World Soccer Talk writers have predicted their takes ahead of the season. Here are their picks:

Christopher Harris

Arsenal Manchester City Manchester United Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool Newcastle United Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Burnley Brentford Fulham West Ham United Bournemouth Crystal Palace Everton Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United Luton Town Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kyle Fansler

Manchester City Manchester United Arsenal Liverpool

Chelsea Newcastle Tottenham Hotspur Brighton and Hove Albion Burnley Aston Villa Brentford Fulham Luton Town West Ham United Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers

Luton Town Everton Sheffield United

Derek Reese

Newcastle United Liverpool Manchester City Arsenal

Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers West Ham United Everton Crystal Palace Bournemouth Aston Villa Luton Town Fulham Nottingham Forest

Brentford Burnley Sheffield United

Chris Moore

Manchester City Arsenal Liverpool Newcastle United

Manchester United Aston Villa Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Brighton and Hove Albion Brentford Fulham West Ham United Burnley Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers Sheffield United

Everton Bournemouth Luton Town

Ed Perovic

Manchester City Manchester United Arsenal Newcastle United

Liverpool Chelsea Brighton and Hove Albion Aston Villa West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest Brentford Burnley Fulham Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United Everton Luton Town

Deolu Akingbade