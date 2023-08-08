When most people predict the 2023/24 Premier League table, it is highly likely that one team will top the table. Manchester City has made mincemeat of the Premier League over the last several years. Despite an inspired run from Arsenal for much of last year’s campaign, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was just too much. The Citizens claimed their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons en route to winning the treble.
All the teams in the pack are doing whatever they can to catch Manchester City. Arsenal is spending record fees for players from Premier League competitors. Chelsea and Manchester United continue to drop loads of cash on players to beat out City. Newcastle and Brighton continue to lurk with sensible signings as they push for the top four. Liverpool and Tottenham are hungry for top four after missing out last season. However, there is still a little bit of uncertainty with those squads in the transfer market.
Then, the bottom portion of the table is always fascinating. Everton made it two escapes in a row last season, as it needed the final day to guarantee safety. The Toffees are a candidate to go down. The three teams coming up are always in that conversation, too. Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United are coming up from the Championship. However, last season was a rare instance of the three teams coming up all staying in the Premier League. Can Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Fulham maintain their spots in the top flight?
The season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11, when newcomers Burnley welcome the champions. We want to know how you predict the 2023/24 Premier League table to shape up after the 380 games this season. Let us know using the comment section below.
|
Our Pick:Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels
|
Predict the 2023/24 Premier League table
World Soccer Talk writers have predicted their takes ahead of the season. Here are their picks:
Christopher Harris
- Arsenal
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Chelsea
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Liverpool
- Newcastle United
- Aston Villa
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley
- Brentford
- Fulham
- West Ham United
- Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Nottingham Forest
- Sheffield United
- Luton Town
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kyle Fansler
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Arsenal
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Newcastle
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Burnley
- Aston Villa
- Brentford
- Fulham
- Luton Town
- West Ham United
- Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Luton Town
- Everton
- Sheffield United
Derek Reese
- Newcastle United
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Arsenal
- Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- West Ham United
- Everton
- Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth
- Aston Villa
- Luton Town
- Fulham
- Nottingham Forest
- Brentford
- Burnley
- Sheffield United
Chris Moore
- Manchester City
- Arsenal
- Liverpool
- Newcastle United
- Manchester United
- Aston Villa
- Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Brentford
- Fulham
- West Ham United
- Burnley
- Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Sheffield United
- Everton
- Bournemouth
- Luton Town
Ed Perovic
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Arsenal
- Newcastle United
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Aston Villa
- West Ham United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest
- Brentford
- Burnley
- Fulham
- Bournemouth
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Sheffield United
- Everton
- Luton Town
Deolu Akingbade
- Manchester City
- Newcastle United
- Chelsea
- Arsenal
- Manchester United
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Liverpool
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Brentford
- Fulham
- Aston Villa
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth
- West Ham United
- Burnley
- Everton
- Sheffield United
- Nottingham Forest
- Luton Town
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $4.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $4.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season