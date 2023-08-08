When most people predict the 2023/24 Premier League table, it is highly likely that one team will top the table. Manchester City has made mincemeat of the Premier League over the last several years. Despite an inspired run from Arsenal for much of last year’s campaign, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was just too much. The Citizens claimed their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons en route to winning the treble.

All the teams in the pack are doing whatever they can to catch Manchester City. Arsenal is spending record fees for players from Premier League competitors. Chelsea and Manchester United continue to drop loads of cash on players to beat out City. Newcastle and Brighton continue to lurk with sensible signings as they push for the top four. Liverpool and Tottenham are hungry for top four after missing out last season. However, there is still a little bit of uncertainty with those squads in the transfer market.

Then, the bottom portion of the table is always fascinating. Everton made it two escapes in a row last season, as it needed the final day to guarantee safety. The Toffees are a candidate to go down. The three teams coming up are always in that conversation, too. Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United are coming up from the Championship. However, last season was a rare instance of the three teams coming up all staying in the Premier League. Can Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Fulham maintain their spots in the top flight?

The season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11, when newcomers Burnley welcome the champions. We want to know how you predict the 2023/24 Premier League table to shape up after the 380 games this season. Let us know using the comment section below.

Our Pick:

Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels
7-Day Free Trial
 

Predict the 2023/24 Premier League table

World Soccer Talk writers have predicted their takes ahead of the season. Here are their picks:

Christopher Harris
  1. Arsenal
  2. Manchester City
  3. Manchester United
  4. Chelsea
  5. Brighton and Hove Albion
  6. Liverpool
  7. Newcastle United
  8. Aston Villa
  9. Tottenham Hotspur
  10. Burnley
  11. Brentford
  12. Fulham
  13. West Ham United
  14. Bournemouth
  15. Crystal Palace
  16. Everton
  17. Nottingham Forest
  18. Sheffield United
  19. Luton Town
  20. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kyle Fansler
  1. Manchester City
  2. Manchester United
  3. Arsenal
  4. Liverpool
  5. Chelsea
  6. Newcastle
  7. Tottenham Hotspur
  8. Brighton and Hove Albion
  9. Burnley
  10. Aston Villa
  11. Brentford
  12. Fulham
  13. Luton Town
  14. West Ham United
  15. Nottingham Forest
  16. Crystal Palace
  17. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  18. Luton Town
  19. Everton
  20. Sheffield United
Derek Reese
  1. Newcastle United
  2. Liverpool
  3. Manchester City
  4. Arsenal
  5. Manchester United
  6. Tottenham Hotspur
  7. Brighton & Hove Albion
  8. Chelsea
  9. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  10. West Ham United
  11. Everton
  12. Crystal Palace
  13. Bournemouth
  14. Aston Villa
  15. Luton Town
  16. Fulham
  17. Nottingham Forest
  18. Brentford
  19. Burnley
  20. Sheffield United
Chris Moore
  1. Manchester City
  2. Arsenal
  3. Liverpool
  4. Newcastle United
  5. Manchester United
  6. Aston Villa
  7. Chelsea
  8. Tottenham Hotspur
  9. Brighton and Hove Albion
  10. Brentford
  11. Fulham
  12. West Ham United
  13. Burnley
  14. Nottingham Forest
  15. Crystal Palace
  16. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  17. Sheffield United
  18. Everton
  19. Bournemouth
  20. Luton Town
Ed Perovic
  1. Manchester City
  2. Manchester United
  3. Arsenal
  4. Newcastle United
  5. Liverpool
  6. Chelsea
  7. Brighton and Hove Albion
  8. Aston Villa
  9. West Ham United
  10. Tottenham Hotspur
  11. Crystal Palace
  12. Nottingham Forest
  13. Brentford
  14. Burnley
  15. Fulham
  16. Bournemouth
  17. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  18. Sheffield United
  19. Everton
  20. Luton Town
Deolu Akingbade
  1. Manchester City
  2. Newcastle United
  3. Chelsea
  4. Arsenal
  5. Manchester United
  6. Brighton and Hove Albion
  7. Liverpool
  8. Tottenham Hotspur
  9. Brentford
  10. Fulham
  11. Aston Villa
  12. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  13. Crystal Palace
  14. Bournemouth
  15. West Ham United
  16. Burnley
  17. Everton
  18. Sheffield United
  19. Nottingham Forest
  20. Luton Town