Stefano Pioli’s future at AC Milan is uncertain; next week’s match against Sassuolo might be the deciding factor in his future.

Being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League has put AC Milan into a very tough situation. This weekend’s 2-2 tie with Salernitana has further complicated Stefano Pioli‘s already precarious situation.

They needed a late equalizer from Luka Jovic to escape losing to a club that had spent much of the season in last place in Serie A.

Now more than ever before, Milan are really contemplating changes due to the results and the string of injuries.

Since Pioli’s job is in jeopardy, it’s believed that the club may fire him as early as next week. The manager’s fate will hang in the balance until meeting Sassuolo, even if they are not planning to let him go just yet.

The 58-year-old’s dismissal is reportedly expected to be imminent if he fails to secure victory in that match. For the Rossoneri, this season has been everything but easy.

As if crashing from the UEFA Champions League wasn’t enough, they are now in third place in Serie A. On top of that, they trail leaders Inter by 11 points and second-place Juventus by seven points.

Pioli is in danger with other candidates being considered

Pioli’s destiny to decided by Ibrahimovic?

After leading the Rossoneri to the 2021-22 championship, most supporters have had enough of the team’s coach. Nonetheless, some point out that the large number of injuries has impacted this season’s results. So, instead of the manager, they propose replacing certain staff members.

But when it comes to making decisions at AC Milan, one thing is certain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have a significant role. This is supposedly most true in regard to head coach Stefano Pioli’s future with the team.

According to MilanNews, the club will consider the new special advisor’s ideas while deciding whether to fire the coach. Two weeks after being hired, Ibra watched his first match in his new role from the stands at the Stadio Arechi.

The former striker reportedly spent all day Friday with Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani, where he discussed the possibility of Pioli’s dismissal.

Coach hoped for help from veteran in new role

The two have a strong professional connection; Pioli coached Ibrahimovic at San Siro, and the two are good friends. In a way, the team’s management is now the Swede’s responsibility, however. On top of that, he has unique insights that other club members just don’t have the depth to provide.

Curiously, Pioli had thought that the 42-year-old’s recent hiring as senior adviser would be the catalyst for his team to close the gap on the top two in Serie A.

“He’s the same Zlatan. He is approaching a different role but he is curious and determined”, he said during the most recent news conference.

“I saw a motivated Ibra and it was an interesting day. He is an added value for me and the club, but he has great experience and he is a symbol of those who challenge the challengers.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia