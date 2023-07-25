Union Berlin will have a new shirt sponsor ahead of their inaugural season in the UEFA Champions League. The Bundesliga side has recently announced a partnership with Paramount+ for the 2023/24 campaign. The exact details of the length of the contract between the two sides are murky. However, SportsPro Media reports that the streaming service will pay the team about $5.5 million per season.

“With Paramount+ we were able to gain a renowned international partner with whom we would like to continue the successful path of recent years. We are really looking forward to working together and, of course, to the iconic logo on our new jerseys,” proclaimed Jan Boysen, managing director of marketing and sales at Union Berlin.

Club has made impressive move up the ranks

The German club has experienced a massive rise to the top of Europe’s most prestigious club competition. Union just previously played in the second tier of German soccer during the 2019/20 campaign. After being 11th, 7th, and 5th in three seasons back in the top flight, the Iron Ones finished fourth in the Bundesliga during the 2022/23 season. This will give the club their first taste of the Champions League.

Along with becoming the club’s official shirt sponsor, Paramount+ will also be present inside Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. The streaming service will feature prominently on advertising billboards. Also, Union Berlin will promote Paramount+ on the team’s digital platforms.

Paramount+ adds Union Berlin to list of shirt sponsors

The Iron Ones will become the second European team to form a significant partnership with Paramount+. Inter Milan previously struck a deal with the American streaming service back in early June. The Italians wore the Paramount+ logo on the fronts of their jerseys for the Champions League Final against Manchester City.

The streaming service paid Inter about $4.5 million for that match alone. The two sides will continue their partnership for the 2023/24 season, but the Paramount+ logo will be featured on the back of the shirts. Paramount+ tried to feature on the front of Chelsea’s shirts, too. However, the Premier League blocked that move because it might rub the league’s broadcasters the wrong way.

Union’s previous main sponsor, Wefox, will remain a partner of the club. The two sides agreed to restructure their previous agreement. The Berlin-based tech platform has been associated with Union for the last five years.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Contrast