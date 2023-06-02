During the last two Inter Milan games of the 2022/23 campaign, the Paramount+ logo will feature on the front of the shirt. CBS’s paid streaming service is the home of both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League for American audiences. With a game against Torino in the Serie A finale this weekend, this means viewers in the United States will see the Paramount+ logo while watching on Paramount+.

However, on a larger scale, the Paramount+ logo will be on the shirt for Inter in the UEFA Champions League Final. Again, the Champions League TV schedule this season almost exclusively ran through Paramount+. While the Final itself is on both CBS and Paramount+, it is still somewhat strange to see an American broadcast company’s logo on a shirt. This would equate to the Peacock logo on the Arsenal kit or Atletico Madrid showing ESPN on its kit.

Of course, Paramount+ is not solely available for American audiences. The service launched in Italy less than a year ago. It does not have any soccer content, yet. For example, Champions League coverage belongs to Amazon, Sky Sports and Mediaset. That being said, the service launched in September 2022 with over 8,000 hours of content. That was all movies, TV shows and general entertainment that American users of Paramount+ also get.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Paramount+ prevents blank shirt for Inter Milan

For the last several weeks, Inter has played with a blank shirt. The club’s initial sponsor was DigitalBits, a cryptocurrency company. However, missed payments on that sponsorship forced Inter to redact the logo from its shirt. Therefore, in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, Coppa Italia Final and recent Serie A games, Inter had no sponsor on the front of its shirt.

Inter is not the only club in Italy to have this issue. Roma replaced DigitalBits with the city’s historical abbreviation “SPQR,” an homage to the ancient Roman Republic. Inter Milan signed a three-year deal with DigitalBits in a deal worth around $50 million.

Paramount+ may be based out of the United States. Still, it took the likely opportune moment to get a discounted rate on a major club’s shirt. Unfortunately, there is no current information on how much Paramount is paying for this. While it is only for two games, one of those is Inter’s biggest game in 13 years. It would be interesting to see the Paramount+ logo in historical photos of this game down the road.