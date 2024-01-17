Victor Osimhen, a target for Chelsea and Arsenal, expresses a long-standing desire to play in the Premier League for his career.

Despite extending his Napoli stay to 2026, the player expressed a future desire to play in the Premier League. Several prominent European clubs have been widely connected with a transfer for the Nigerian international in recent months.

Chelsea, eyeing Osimhen, aims for his potential assistance in addressing their 2024 goalscoring challenges. However, the Nigerian international is well-known to have Arsenal as an admirer as well.

The club’s current scoring problems have prompted much speculation about Arsenal acquiring a dedicated striker during this January transfer window. The squad plummeted to fourth in the league, losing three consecutive games, underscoring their recent struggles in finishing matches effectively.

Nigerian confirms relationship with de Laurentiis

Osimhen has confirmed his desire to lead Napoli to another Scudetto victory. However, rumors about his future with the club persist.

“I am happy with the president [of Napoli]. I have a good relationship with him, I cannot lie, he has been with me since I signed for the club in 2020, and I have a good relationship with his family also. It is always important for me to make sure there is nothing wrong, regardless of what has happened, with the relationship with him and his family.”

“So, for me, Aurelio De Laurentiis has been the kind of president who has been supportive to me outside the pitch and of course, I make sure I give my all and try to win the Scudetto for them.

“For me, it is always important to have this kind of relationship, to be happy with the owner of the club,” the former Lille player told Sky Italia.

Osimhen leaves the door open for the Premier League

Thanking Napoli and the president for their support, Osimhen hinted at a future Premier League transfer in his plans. The 25-year-old stirred discussions by candidly expressing a definite desire to try his luck in the English top flight.

This is especially true given the level of support the Premier League receives in his own country. “Of course, one day, definitely but for now, I have other plans in my career that I am looking forward to. So, when the time comes, everyone knows,” he added.

An offensive tweet about Osimhen surfaced early this season on Napoli’s social media account, casting doubt on his contract renewal. However, relations between the two sides quickly improved, and Osimhen signed a new agreement.

The striker’s market value surged as reports suggested he included a $141 million release clause in his recent contract. With eight goals in 18 appearances this year, the Partenopei superstar has continued to be a dangerous force.

This is an outstanding return performance after last season’s record-setting 31 goals in 39 games for the Italian powerhouse. He was a crucial cog in winning the previous Serie A championship.

PHOTOS: IMAGO