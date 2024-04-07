Sergio Ramos, a seasoned player for Sevilla, is already exploring his summer transfer alternatives. After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in September for a free transfer, the experienced defender returned to his first club.

Ramos turned down offers from the Saudi Pro League to accept a return offer from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Nevertheless, a deal was finalized after the 2023-24 season had begun. Thus, it delayed his return to Sevilla until later in the season. But once the current term ends, his future is anything but guaranteed.

Tough decisions ahead for Sevilla

Reports from Diario AS state that Ramos will make a choice during the preseason in order to prevent a repeat of the same situation in 2024.

Compared to the offers he received from other clubs last summer, his current agreement is worth just about $2.1 million each season, Relevo add. He so earns very less compared to others.

Even if Sevilla can’t give him a pay raise, they are willing to extend his contract for another year. Ramos will weigh his choices before making a final decision. He will, however, hold off on accepting another offer until he hears Sevilla’s decision about his future.

Before waiting until they are mathematically guaranteed a spot in La Liga next season, the Rojiblancos won’t take action. There are eight games left until they have to decide on the team, but they are now six points ahead.

To balance their books this summer, Los Nervionenses will have to cut their pay bill by $65 million, therefore there will be tough choices as well. Sevilla have had three disastrous summers in a row, and this one seems to be no different.

With Quique Sanchez Flores’ departure this summer as well, the club will have gone through five coaches in little over two years. Still, Ramos has been terrific for Sevilla this year, scoring seven goals in only 29 games.

Where next for Ramos?

The 38-year-old could be considering retirement. Nonetheless, he will have no shortage of admirers, just as he did last summer. As per Mundo Deportivo, the veteran defender’s previous interest in a transfer to Saudi Arabia or the MLS may be rekindling.

Due to Sevilla’s financial woes, they are unable to provide their vice-captain with a deal that would compete with those offered by foreign bidders. In his last eight games for Sevilla this season, Ramos will want to establish his value as he tries to decide his future with the club.

If the Spanish club determines that they cannot afford to retain him, he will next weigh the several attractive offers. In fact, that may include a possible reunion with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

From 2009 until 2018, he captained Real Madrid to several trophies, sharing the field with the legendary Ronaldo of Al-Nassr. Then, surprisingly, while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos worked for two seasons with Lionel Messi. The Argentine was a legend at Barcelona and is the current captain of Inter Miami.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire