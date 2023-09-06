Sergio Ramos took a swipe at Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after his long-awaited return to Sevilla. He is returning to the club after 18 years away, most of that was with Real Madrid.

After not playing in his hometown for 18 years, the 37-year-old free agent has signed with Sevilla. His move to the Rojiblancos has been fraught with emotion, as the Spanish player reportedly turned down lucrative offers elsewhere.

Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the veteran’s contract with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain expired. He has been a free agent ever since. There were rumors that Ramos would be moving to the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer during the summer transfer window.

Ramos reportedly turned down those flashy Messi and Ronaldo offers

Saudi giants Al-Ittihad promised him a salary of $23.5 million per year. By comparison, Sevilla can only afford to pay him just over $1 million annually. The central defender has already given his first interview with the La Liga club, detailing his motivations for making the switch back to his first squad.

The 37-year-old made a snide comment about his former Real Madrid colleague Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. The ace has also made it plain right away in Seville that he wasn’t there for the cash.

“I had the opportunity to continue in Paris for two years, but I didn’t see it. I have always been moved by impulses and heart. Not by money. That’s why I didn’t go to Saudi Arabia or MLS. That’s why I risked the call until the minute 93 to sign for Sevilla. Sometimes everything happens for a reason and I believe in energy. For me, it was a dream to return here.”

How did Ramos leave things in Seville?

The relationship between Ramos and Sevilla has been tense ever since he departed on the last day of the transfer window in 2005 to join Real Madrid for $29 million. In 2018, after he scored a brace in front of his ex-side’s supporters, they booed and chanted insults at him.

Immediately after his signing, Sevilla released a statement in which Ramos apologized to any supporters or players he may have offended.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Power Sports Images