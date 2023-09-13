All 19 Premier League home games at which Manchester City have made tickets available have been completely sold out.

The Sky Blues listened to fan organization ‘City Matters’ and made adjustments to their ticket pricing and availability this summer. That is why they are selling the bulk of their game tickets all at once, as per the Daily Star.

This was done so that customers would not feel as if they had to be ready to buy games the moment they went on sale. To make it more affordable for fans to attend numerous games, Manchester City set aside a certain number of tickets for each game. Also, next month they will release a second and last batch of tickets.

City welcomes all clubs this season to home games that are sold out

Seats to witness Pep Guardiola’s Treble champions are in great demand again. Each Manchester City game already sold out of all available seats. Tickets for games against Manchester United, Arsenal, and six others have been sold in less than a day.

Due to the fervor around Erling Haaland and the concentrated efforts of fan organizations, the atmosphere at Etihad Stadium much improved last season. In fact, it earned the accolades from the Spanish manager.

Interestingly, the Citizens have not lost a home game in 2023. Their previous loss was to Brentford on Nov. 12, 2022. On Tuesday, City hosts Red Star Belgrade of Serbia. By the end of 2023, it will face six more teams from the Premier League.

Leipzig and Young Boys, two of City’s UEFA Champions League rivals, will also visit the Etihad Stadium.

Beating the Emptyhad moniker

The Etihad Stadium has a new fan-favorite moniker. After years of being called the “Emptyhad,” the new nickname for the venue in Manchester has already been coined by soccer enthusiasts. “Fullhad,” as one of the fans put it in jest on X, formerly Twitter.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage