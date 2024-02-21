Just in time for Inter Miami‘s sixth season in the league, the club is ready to play in its freshly rebranded stadium. On Tuesday, the introduction of a multi-year collaboration with JPMorgan Chase renamed DRV PNK Stadium to Chase Stadium.

“Inter Miami is honored to partner with the country’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase. We could not have envisioned a more fitting new main partner, as we look forward to chasing our dreams at Chase Stadium in 2024 and beyond.

“When it comes to partnerships, we believe in quality, and we are thrilled to kick off an exciting campaign ahead alongside an impactful partner like Chase”, Miami chief Xavier Asensi said.

As per an agreement with AutoNation in 2021, the stadium had the name DRV PNK Stadium.

Many perks included in deal to name Inter Miami ground Chase Stadium

On Tuesday, ahead of the season opener against Real Salt Lake, Chase Stadium removed the Auto Nation DRV PNK Stadium signs.

Miami will play at Chase Stadium for the foreseeable future despite plans to move to Miami Freedom Park. According to Asensi, the JPMorgan Chase naming rights arrangement is ongoing, though not officially confirmed.

In addition to being the biggest bank in the country, JPMorgan Chase has several sponsorships in the sports sector. Some of these venues are Madison Square Garden, the United States Open and the Formula One Miami Grand Prix. There is also the Chase Center, which is the home of the Golden State Warriors.

Being the first soccer stadium naming rights contract for Chase, the cooperation with Inter Miami represents a significant milestone. Among the perks, fans will have the opportunity to use Chase Fast Lane. It will give unique access to Chase Stadium, on game days.

Other promotions include access to presale tickets, preferential seating, and discounts at the Inter Miami team shop and concession stands. Furthermore, there is a big perk for Wednesday’s Inter Miami home opener. Certain concession outlets located behind sections North 109, South 124, and West 130 will offer Chase cardholders a 25% discount.

Reaping the rewards of Messi’s impact

At selected concession stands, cardholders may get a discount by showing their Chase card to the Chase ambassador. Plans are also afoot to activate Inter Miami Chase at several South Florida bank locations.

“From a community perspective, Inter Miami has demonstrated excellence, not just on the field, but outside and I think there is a lot of collaboration we could do in advancing some of the financial health initiatives, for example.

“We want to be the bank for all, so having this partnership will hopefully get us in front of more people throughout the community,” said Fernando Ruiz, Chase’s Regional Director for South Florida.

This agreement is the latest in Inter Miami’s hectic commercial phase leading up to the 2024 Major League Soccer season. Argentine soccer icon Lionel Messi has been a boon to the club, and that boon is just getting better. Notably, the team has added Duracell as an official power partner and Royal Caribbean as a new front-of-shirt sponsor.

