The Saudi Arabians are presently causing chaos in the soccer world by making record transfer bids and offering unprecedented wages.

In January of this year, Cristiano Ronaldo made a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Since then, other prominent European players like Karim Benzema have also joined the Middle Eastern country.

This trend emerged when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia acquired four of the league’s most prominent teams. Recent examples of players leaving for the Middle East include the stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Riyad Mahrez. Each of those moved from the Premier League alongside N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

Barcelona President questions motives of Ronaldo, others in Saudi move

Barcelona president Joan Laporta expressed his belief that these players move to the Saudi Pro League for the wrong reasons. He told CNN that there are ‘no sporting reasons’ for choosing to play in Saudi Arabia.

“When a player, and with all due respect, prefers to go to Saudi Arabia, basically there are no sporting reasons. You know, there are other reasons that are the priority. And the football must be the priority – the sporting reasons must be the priority,” he said.

“I respect the decisions of the Saudi government that, you know, incorporate talented players. Soccer is a team sport. Of course, the talented players help us to promote this sport and to make the fans happy because the talent is the talent, but … the team is the priority.”

Barca’s head thinks Saudi clubs can’t do without European teams

Laporta subtly dismissed the sport’s virtues of Saudi Arabia. He hinted that the assistance of European teams has proven to be a much more lucrative enterprise.

“My view is that it’s more important to have the assistance of the clubs, the traditional clubs, specifically the European clubs. There are big European clubs, including Barcelona, that could help these teams in the Saudi Pro League in order to get some associations to transfer our know-how and to help them to improve their teams.

“I think that this is the way to do it. Maybe with academies of soccer, but at the same time with a direct association in order to improve the quality of these teams in terms of soccer”, he noted.

PHOTO: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT