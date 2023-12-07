Newcastle is asking their loyal fanbase for input regarding St James’ Park. The club has seen a drastic surge in ticketing demand in recent months. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) officially completed a majority takeover of the Magpies in the fall of 2021. Since then, the club has risen in the Premier League standings with help from the new investors. In fact, the owners have racked up a net spend of over $440 million since the 2021/22 season.

The influx in demand for matchday tickets has made the team’s owners want to capitalize on the situation. It was revealed in November that Newcastle began planning ways to expand St James’ Park to 65,000 seats. The historic arena currently has a capacity of just over 52,000. If completed, the Magpies would have the second-biggest stadium in the league only behind Old Trafford.

Magpies also mulling a move to a new arena

Nevertheless, Newcastle is officially asking for fan opinions before potentially making a decision. One possible new idea is for the club to build an entirely new stadium. Potentially choosing between renovating St James’ Park and erecting a new arena is one of the questions the club is asking its supporters.

“The survey will ask a number of hypothetical questions which are not indicative of any specific development aims at this stage, but are designed to ensure comprehensive feedback is captured from a range of supporters,” Newcastle said in a statement on Monday.

“The club thanks supporters in advance for taking the time to complete this survey and providing input into any recommendations that may be made.”

Addressing whether or not to move stadiums is, however, not the only main question being asked. The club is also asking supporters about adding new amenities to St James’ Park as well. This includes additional sky boxes, lounge areas, and tunnel view seats.

Stay or go? That’s the question for Newcastle

Popular social media fan account backs stay in the current stadium

Newcastle supporters will likely have varying opinions on the situation. However, the fan page Magpie 24/7 is already leaning towards asking the club to remain at St James’ Park. The popular fan on social media issued a warning that the club may lose atmosphere if they were to move on from their current home. The fan currently has over 40,000 followers on X.

“A new stadium under these owners and with SELA’s help and expertise could be something magical and stunning,” posted Magpie 24/7. “HOWEVER, St. James’ Park is steeped in history and is a magical, unique, and sacred place and a feather in the cap for Newcastle United in my opinion.”

“Even if they could build a new stadium, say where the Arena is for example, do we really want an Emirates or Etihad type stadium or SJP with the noise and passion? Football is not all about spreadsheets, money, and fancy bells and whistles! Ask City fans if they miss Maine Road, or if Arsenal fans miss Highbury? Traditions matter.”

Newcastle currently has an electric atmosphere at St James’ Park

St James’ Park is currently the third-oldest stadium in the Premier League. At the moment, only Bramall Lane (Sheffield United) and Stamford Bridge (Chelsea) have been in place longer. First built in 1880, the Magpies arena has had one of the top Premier League atmospheres in recent seasons.

The electricity was on full display for Newcastle’s recent return to the Champions League. Mighty Paris Saint-Germain welcomed the Magpies back to the European competition after two decades. While many expected the French champions to take it to Newcastle, the English side thumped PSG 4-1 in front of a thunderous home crowd in early October.

Photos: Imago.