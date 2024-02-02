In light of recent openings at Liverpool and Barcelona, Antonio Conte is being courted to return to Italy with AC Milan.

After an abrupt departure from Tottenham, the Italian has been without employment for some time. In a heated news conference after the draw with Southampton, Conte ripped against his previous team.

The 54-year-old has been rather vocal about his desire to return to Juventus in the last few months. But it’s very doubtful that the Bianconeri’s doors would open again for him.

Assuming Allegri’s departure at the season’s conclusion, they would reportedly choose a younger coach to replace him. Such an example is Thiago Motta.

Conte has stated his desire to begin over with a club that has just achieved a significant victory. In chronological order, AC Milan and Napoli are the most recent champions of the Italian Scudetto.

Why Conte wants to return to Italy with Milan?

Nonetheless, his return to management seems imminent. The Rossoneri will name Conte as their new head coach in the offseason, according to Italian TV station Telelombardia.

One thing the San Siro side can bet on is that Conte would rather manage them than Napoli. The Partenopei made two attempts to recruit him: first, after Rudi Garcia’s exit, and again before Walter Mazzarri’s return. They were both unsuccessful.

On top of that, he got offers from Roma to succeed Jose Mourinho as manager. Nonetheless, he opted for a break and will return to action by summertime.

The thought of coaching Milan to further immerse themselves in Italian soccer heritage is something that fascinates Conte. He is enthusiastic about the objective to win the Scudetto and the second star.

Further, no coach has won the championship while coaching the three most dominant teams in Serie A. On top of that, the Rossoneri have yet to win a league championship with a coach who has previously won it with another club.

All of these things reportedly motivate the former Premier League boss to go back into coaching and win again.

Ibrahimovic working hard on case to bring Antonio Conte to Milan

Antonio Conte is the perfect choice to succeed Stefano Pioli, according to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. When negotiating with the former coach of Juventus and Inter, the Swedish behemoth will play a pivotal role.

Summer 2025 marks the end of Pioli’s contract with Milan. But according to several Italian sources, he won’t be back in command next year.

La Repubblica suggests that the new club director Ibrahimovic is very fond of Conte, who has won several titles in Serie A with Juventus and Inter. The 54-year-old may not necessarily replace Pioli in the next season, but this doesn’t rule it out.

Now, the Italian boss had supper with all of his agents and staff near Milan’s club offices. It only further contributed to rumors that he is prepared to return to management next season with the Red and Blacks.

At Milan’s Ville Lumiere restaurant in Piazzale Aquileia on Tuesday, Conte was seen enjoying dinner with his personnel. It made some fans scratch their heads. The fact that they all gathered likely means that they are planning to explore a new job, as per MilanNews.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.