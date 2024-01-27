Everyone is guessing where Victor Osimhen will go after president Aurelio De Laurentiis made the announcement that the striker will be leaving Napoli this summer.

According to recent claims, Victor Osimhen has already decided what he will do after the season ends. Therefore, he has clearly implied that he will be leaving Napoli.

“I think 60% of everyone are arguing, or the rumor is going around about me linked the Premier League. But… when you are one of the hottest striker in the globe, you play this type of thing. Of course, EPL is one of the biggest leagues in the whole world. Now I’m with Napoli, I signed a new contract, I’m enjoying my time there, going through it with the team.

“At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I want do with my career. Since I’ve started, I’ve been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me. Even though when I started it, it didn’t go so well as planned.

“But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. So, for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I’ve already made”, he told CBS Sports.

What did Aurelio de Laurentiis say about Osimhen?

The owner of Napoli, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has now admitted that he was aware of the Nigerian’s impending departure from the club. Italian media outlets invited De Laurentiis to remark after Osimhen’s hinting at a summer departure from Naples earlier this week.

De Laurentiis believes that Osimhen could land with a Premier League club amidst Chelsea and Arsenal links

Talking to Sport Mediaset after Friday’s Serie A meeting, he said: “We knew that since last summer. That’s why the contract negotiations were so drawn out and amicable.”

On top of that, he thinks the striker would move to England, Spain or France next: “We knew perfectly well that he would go Real Madrid, to PSG or to an English team.”

Where will Osimhen continue his career?

According to reports, a Saudi Arabian club offered around $218 million for Osimhen last summer. Nevertheless, the reigning Serie A winners turned down the offer.

From that point on, Chelsea have had their eye on the 25-year-old. The Blues still do not have a consistent goalscorer, even though they spent over a 1nb on players throughout the Todd Boehly period.

In spite of his early success, 22-year-old Nicolas Jackson is still a long way from becoming a polished product. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku is versatile enough to play up front if needed. However, he really shines when positioned as a playmaker, and he has also been out for most of the season.

Armando Broja is obviously not the solution, but Chelsea are open to bids for him this month. Any offer between $44 million and $51 million would be considered, as per previous reports.

Although Manchester United were also reportedly interested in signing him, he renewed with the Pertenopei only two days before Christmas. The release clause in the contract is allegedly $142 million, which has Napoli considering selling the striker for a profit.

