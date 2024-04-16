Julian Nagelsmann may be soon heading back to Bayern Munich this summer. The highly rated coach previously managed the German giants from July 2021 to March 2023. The Bundesliga side ultimately fired its coach after Bayern slipped to second in the standings behind rivals Borussia Dortmund. Nagelsmann reportedly learned that he was being sacked while on a skiing vacation.

Thomas Tuchel quickly took over the helm at Bayern at the time and guided them to their 11th consecutive German title. Despite lifting the Bundesliga trophy, Tuchel will now depart the club after the conclusion of the current campaign. This is mostly because of Bayern’s domestic failure this season. Bayer Leverkusen officially won the Bundesliga title on Sunday, its first-ever championship, with five matches remaining on the schedule.

With Bayern now needing a new coach, there are suggestions that the club’s brass wants to bring back Nagelsmann. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims the German coach is currently the favorite for the Bayern job. Roberto De Zerbi and Ralph Rangnick are thought to be contingency plans should Nagelsmann not rejoin the team.

Bayern realizes a big mistake in letting Nagelsmann go to Germany

Bayern’s willingness to allow Nagelsmann back into the fray feels like the club is looking for a safety net. The club just failed to collect the Bundesliga title, something that is unacceptable to the team’s brass. The German previously collected the top-flight title during the 2021/22 campaign by dominating the competition. Bayern finished eight points above second-place Dortmund.

Nagelsmann also had a successful win rate during his relatively short spell with Bayern as well. The coach only lost 10 of his 84 total matches in charge of the club and his overall winning percentage was just over 71%. For comparison, Tuchel’s current win rate with the German giants is now 62%.

Nagelsmann, however, is still under contract with the Germany national team. The coach is leading the team at the 2024 Euros, a competition being held on home soil. There are suggestions that German officials are attempting to reward Nagelsmann with a new contract extension to keep him in place beyond the upcoming tournament.

Nevertheless, it seems as if the manager may get to choose between remaining with the German national team or rejoining Bayern. The manner in which Bayern relived Nagelsmann last season did not thrill the German boss. This ultimately could affect his decision regarding his future. A poor display at the Euros, however, may also mean that Germany will not renew or extend his contract.

Nagelsmann’s departure from Germany could open the door for Klopp

Should Nagelsmann not coach the German national team after the tournament, it will also need to hire a new manager. If this is the case, there have been reports that Germany will shift its focus to Jurgen Klopp. The legendary Liverpool boss is departing the Merseyside club at the end of the current campaign. Klopp has been in place with the Reds since the fall of 2015.

The German coach previously revealed that he is looking for a break after “running out of energy” at Liverpool. An eventual transition to the German national team certainly makes sense for Klopp. Nevertheless, the relatively short turnaround for someone wanting time away from the sport may hinder Germany’s chances of grabbing the manager. Running national teams, however, generally gives coaches more free time compared to club managers.

PHOTOS: IMAGO