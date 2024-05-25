Thiago Motta is apparently looking to bring multiple players with him from Bologna to Juventus.

The 41-year-old manager is set to join the Old Lady after departing Bologna this weekend. Motta finished out his stint as Rossoblù boss with a 2-0 defeat to Genoa on Friday.

Although he has yet to officially sign with Juve, Bologna has already confirmed his departure. Various reports also claim that the coach will be unveiled as Juve’s next manager in the coming days.

Although Bologna stumbled down the stretch, Motta qualified the team for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

This is quite a feat, considering the team’s fairly lackluster history of winning trophies. Nevertheless, the northern Italian club will play in the top European competition in the coming months for the first time in 59 years.

Juve reportedly discussing deals for Bologna striker and defender

Arguably Motta’s two biggest star players with Bologna were Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori. The duo is also currently the most valuable set of players in the squad as rated by Transfermarkt.

Zirkzee has emerged as one of the top young forwards in all of Europe. The Netherlands youth international scored 12 goals on the season, while also adding seven assists as well.

Calafiori, on the other hand, is a highly-rated center back and was just named in Italy‘s Euro 2024 preliminary squad.

The 22-year-old defender only just joined Bologna for just over $4 million back in August. However, with Motta at the helm, it seems as if Juve is looking to poach both stars in the coming weeks.

Reports out of Italy claim that Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartori was seen inside Juve’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The exec looked on as the Old Lady topped Monza on the day to jump above Bologna in the table. Along with watching the action, it is believed that Sartori was at the match to discuss the potential transfers of Zirkzee and Calafiori.

Juve has been rumored to be interested in both players for some time now. Nevertheless, these links are now set to intensify as Motta becomes the Old Lady’s new manager.

Zirkzee is also apparently wanted by other top clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United. Calafiori has recently been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen as well. Motta’s relationship with the duo, however, could prove to be vital in Juve’s pursuit of the star.

Juve is set for fairly significant squad overhaul this summer

Before making any big splashes this summer, Juve is likely to offload a series of players. This potential outgoing list could very well include, but not be limited to, Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik, and Wojciech Szczesny.

The goalkeeper is thought to be on the chopping block as Juve is rumored to be close to signing Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio. The shot-stopper was on the bench against his potential new club on Saturday, as the two sides reportedly agreed to a $21 million deal.

Juve has eight players set to be out of contract in the summer of 2025. This list includes both Kean and Szczesny. Assuming the group cannot agree to new contract extensions, the Italian side will want to sell these players, rather than watch them walk away for free.

Along with the aforementioned Bologna duo, Juve is also reportedly intersted in signing Teun Koopmeiners. The Atalanta star is looks certain to depart his current club this summer. Nevertheless, the Old Lady will have to fend off interest from other big clubs for the midfielder, including Liverpool.

