From 2023 on, MLS Season Pass is the only way fans can watch every MLS match. Whether you’re a casual fan or a hardcore supporter who doesn’t miss a match from your favorite club, MLS Season Pass is where you’ll be watching. But it’s not the only soccer streaming option out there. For the casual soccer fan, we’ve put together this MLS Season Pass comparison so you can see where you’ll get the biggest bang for your buck.

MLS isn’t the only league with a streaming deal, but it is the only one where you don’t get any other sports content with it. So when comparing services, it comes down to what you want. Let’s dive in and see how it stacks up vs the competition.

MLS Season Pass comparison vs ESPN+

MLS Season Pass ESPN+ Cost $14.99/mo or $99/season;

$12.00/mo or $79/season (for Apple TV+ subscribers);

free for season ticket holders $9.99/mo or $99.99/year;

$12.99/mo (Disney bundle with Disney+ & Hulu) Live soccer MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT, MLS 360 whip-around show LaLiga, LaLiga 2, Bundesliga, 2 Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, DFB-Pokal, Belgian Pro League, USL Championship, USL League One, Eredivisie, FA Cup, English Championship, League One, League Two, Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, Scottish Cup, friendlies, etc. Additional sports N/A Tennis, motorsports, Canadian Football League, lacrosse, NBA, WNBA, NCAA sports, NHL out of market games, PGA golf, NFL, XFL, UFC, etc. Additional content Exclusive team and league features ESPN FC (daily), 30 for 30 documentaries, wide variety of shows and movies (with Disney Bundle)

ESPN is the heavyweight in the sports broadcasting world in the US, so it’s no surprise the amount of content available on ESPN+ dwarfs what MLS has to offer. Just with soccer programming alone, the quantity and quality ESPN has is staggering. For instance, in any given month, ESPN+ has more than 2,000 live events.

And with the additional documentaries (plus movies and shows with the Disney bundle), the value is pretty hard to beat.

MLS Season Pass comparison vs Paramount+

MLS Season Pass Paramount+ Cost $14.99/mo or $99/season;

$12.00/mo or $79/season (for Apple TV+ subscribers); free for season ticket holders $4.99/mo or $49.99/year (with ads);

$9.99/mo or $99.99/year (no ads);

$11.99/mo or $119.99/year (with Showtime) Live soccer MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT, MLS 360 whip-around show UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Serie A, NWSL & Challenge Cup, Women’s Super League, Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, Scottish League Cup, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, CONCACAF Nations League, AFC Champions League, Arnold Clark Cup, select U.S. Open Cup matches, Golazo Network, Golazo whip-around show Additional sports N/A NFL, MMA Additional content Exclusive team and league features Wide variety of shows and movies

Paramount+ isn’t quite ESPN+, but the CBS catalog of soccer broadcast rights is growing larger all the time. They, of course, are the English language home of the pinnacle of club soccer, the Champions League. Every UEFA club match can be found on Paramount+.



Plus there’s Serie A, the NWSL and WSL, and the top South American leagues. And on top of the sports, you get a large catalog of TV shows and movies. At $4.99/month, it’s a really substantial value even if you never watch a movie or show.



Recently the CBS Sports Golazo Network, included in the Paramount+ interface (but also free on Pluto TV and the CBS Sports App), has shown select US Open Cup games as well as daily shows such as Morning Footy and Box 2 Box.

Outside of soccer, Paramount+’s catalog of movie and shows is very impressive, with a wide variety of content to choose from, both new and old.

MLS Season Pass comparison vs Peacock

MLS Season Pass Peacock Cost $14.99/mo or $99/season;

$12.00/mo or $79/season (for Apple TV+ subscribers); free for season ticket holders $4.99/mo or $49.99/year (Premium with ads);

$9.99/mo or $99.99/year (Premium Plus, no ads) Live soccer MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT, MLS 360 whip-around show Premier League, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, select USMNT and USWNT games (in Spanish), Chivas home games (in Spanish), 24/7 Premier League TV Channel Additional sports N/A NFL & USFL, motorsports, golf, MLB, Premiership rugby, World rugby sevens, horse racing, Olympic sports, WWE Additional content Exclusive team and league features Wide variety of shows and movies, local NBC channel live (Premium Plus)

When it comes to soccer, Peacock has fewer options, but it may have the biggest feather of all in its cap with the English Premier League. Peacock also now features Spanish-language broadcasts of select games from the United States national teams. Plus it’ll have live coverage of 2024 Summer Olympics from Paris, France as well as coverage of every World Cup game (in Spanish) and Women’s World Cup (in Spanish, also).



Like ESPN+ and Paramount+, Peacock offers a wide selection of movies and TV shows.

At the end of the day, consumers have more choices than ever before when it comes to the different streaming services. Competition is good. Oftentimes, it comes down to what leagues or teams you follow.