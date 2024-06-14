Raphael Varane, the distinguished French center-back, will part ways with Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season. Varane’s departure, officially confirmed by the club, marks the end of a significant chapter in his illustrious career.

The Frenchman joined Manchester United in July 2021 from Real Madrid for an initial fee of approximately $43 million. Notable achievements marked his Old Trafford tenure, including helping the team secure the EFL Cup in 2023 under the management of Erik ten Hag. Over his three seasons at Old Trafford, he made 95 appearances, showcasing his defensive prowess and contributing significantly to the team’s efforts.

Despite facing injuries, Varane left an indelible mark at Manchester United. His partnership with Lisandro Martinez was particularly commendable, with one of their standout performances being the FA Cup final where they held Manchester City largely at bay. However, persistent injuries did mar his time in England, preventing what could have been an even more impactful stint.

In his farewell message, the veteran expressed his gratitude towards the club and their fans. “Despite the fact we have had a difficult season, I am very positive for the future,” he said. “The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy. I will see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye in the last home game this season. And it’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”

What now for Varane?

With his contract with Manchester United concluding, Varane is exploring new opportunities. Notably, Inter Miami, the MLS club owned by David Beckham, has shown significant interest in bringing Raphael Varane to its ranks. Lionel Messi’s side reportedly aims to bolster their defense and see Varane as a top reinforcement.

TyC Sports says Inter Miami’s interest is driven by coach ‘Tata’ Martino, who is keen to address the club’s defensive vulnerabilities; particularly following a serious ligament injury to Nicolas Freire. Varane’s experience and defensive capabilities make him an ideal candidate to enhance the team’s backline, which has been conceding an average of 1.5 goals per game.

The 31-year-old is renowned for his aerial duels and knack for creating offense from the back. He could provide consistency and talent that has the potential to revolutionize the squad. The prospect of joining the Herons could offer Varane a fresh start in a less pressured environment; compared to his recent experiences in European soccer.

What would Raphael Varane bring to Inter Miami and MLS?

Additionally, Miami’s vibrant setting and the presence of high-profile players like Messi could make this move particularly appealing. Beyond bolstering Inter Miami’s defense, however, Varane’s addition would have further benefits. It could signify a change in MLS perception a league that entices and challenges elite players.

While Inter Miami remains a strong contender for Varane’s next destination, his former club Lens supposedly wants him as well. Additionally, he has drawn interest from Atletico Madrid and Mexican club Tigres. These clubs recognize the value that a player of the Frenchman’s caliber can bring, both on and off the pitch.

PHOTOS: IMAGO