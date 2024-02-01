In preparation for the 2024 MLS season, Inter Miami has revealed an expansion in its stadium. This comes from unprecedented demand to see Messi and his Miami squad. The Argentine legend joined the Florida club in the summer of 2023, much to the delight of American soccer fans.

In fact, that is when ticket demand skyrocketed. The unparalleled interest in seeing Lionel Messi play has again prompted the DRV PNK Stadium enlargement.

Despite boasting the 36-year-old, and later recruiting Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami missed the MLS playoffs in October. However, Messi’s arrival in the US quickly made an unforgettable impact, guiding the club to a historic Leagues Cup victory. In addition to winning his third FIFA Best Award, his outstanding play earned him his eighth Ballon d’Or.

In the summer, the team brought in Luis Suarez, a fellow ex-Barcelona player who had previously played for Gremio. Miami’s games have become highly sought-after, commanding some of the priciest tickets in professional sports due to their popularity. Season tickets for 2024 sold out in record time, just two weeks after the previous campaign ended.

What did Inter Miami say?

DRV PNK Stadium introduced a new, all-inclusive premium seating featuring nine theater boxes and six opera boxes. These options, separated by privacy walls, offer elevated seating with living room-style chairs to plush suite seats. Additionally, premium seating includes access to the Midfield Club, offering food, beverages, and premium parking.

“More Inter Miami CF fans will now have the opportunity to secure tickets to matches at DRV PNK Stadium, with a brand new seating section in the Southwest corner and increased capacity in the Northeast and Southeast corners, while supplies last.

“DRV PNK Stadium’s capacity for 2024 will be 21,550. The new seats will first be available for Inter Miami CF’s 2024 MLS regular season home opener on Wednesday, February 21”, the club said in a statement.

Additional expansion to Inter Miami stadium

This is the second time DRV PNK Stadium has grown in the last few months; the first was to accommodate an additional 19,000 to 21,000 spectators.

As part of its brand-new, all-inclusive premium seating, DRV PNK Stadium will include nine theater boxes and six opera boxes. Separated by privacy walls, both types of boxes provide raised sitting choices ranging from living room-style chairs to extra plush suite seats.

Premium seating choices that include everything will also come with admission to the Midfield Club, where you can enjoy food and beverages, and premium parking.

As part of their first foreign preseason trip, Inter Miami will play Al-Nassr without Cristiano Ronaldo before heading east to take on a Hong Kong XI and Vissel Kobe. The 2024 Major League Soccer season is set to begin on February 21 at the newly renovated DRV PNK Stadium. A thrilling opening matchup is promised with a home match versus Real Salt Lake.

PHOTOS: IMAGO