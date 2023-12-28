With the signing of Luis Suarez, Inter Miami will have a new look for the next season. On the other hand, David Beckham and Lionel Messi have not finished yet; they want to lure other signings to Florida.

The newest acquisition by Inter Miami brings the number of former Barcelona teammates that Lionel Messi will reunite with at DRV PNK Stadium in the next season to three. Luis Suarez has joined Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, all of whom were star players for Barcelona.

The Uruguayan signed a one-year contract with the Major League Soccer club. The club has the option to extend the agreement for a second year.

Messi and Suarez have not played together again for Inter Miami for almost four years. Within that time frame, the latter has represented three different clubs in three different nations.

The Argentine departed Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2020, but the veteran had already gone a year before. He became an integral part of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid and flourished there.

Joining Tata Martino’s squad, Suarez will hopefully help them score more goals. But both Messi and Beckham are said to be aware that they need further help. Thus, they are reportedly specifically seeking help in the defensive department.

Messi and Tata Martino call Marcos Rojo

Now, a fellow Argentine has been extended an invitation to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Even though he wasn’t a member of Barcelona, Lionel Messi is keeping a sharp eye out for potential acquisitions for his side.

Since signing with Inter Miami in the US last year, Messi has been an integral element of the club’s transfer recruiting effort. The World Cup champion has enlisted the help of former teammates like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets since his arrival.

Another possible addition for Inter Miami is Marcos Rojo, a former Manchester United center defender and a longstanding teammate of Lionel Messi’s from Argentina.

Tata Martino and Messi have both called Rojo to see whether he would join Inter Miami. This is according to what Argentine radio host Hernan Castillo said on Continental 590.

Even if he is now a member of the Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors, Rojo may want to make one more major transfer in his career. Especially at the age of 33. Rojo is drawing interest from both the MLS team and Brazilian outfit Pameiras, according to Castillo.

How can Marcos Rojo help Inter Miami?

He is no longer up for consideration with the Argentina national team. Still, the Boca Juniors defender has played 61 times for his nation, often partnering with Lionel Messi. He represented his country in two World Cups, the first of which was a major selling point for United when they signed him in 2014.

After seeing more action as a left defender, Rojo is now more often used in the middle of defense. After allowing 54 goals in 34 league matches last season, Miami is looking to add some seasoned backup there.

However, Rojo’s reputation for becoming angry has grown during his time at United. A year ago, he kicked Nicolas De La Cruz in the head. According to reports, he once tossed a fire extinguisher into a tunnel in the stadium.

