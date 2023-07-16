Inter Miami coach Tata Martino finds himself with a team that lacks confidence and has been plagued by injuries.

Following Inter Miami’s recent three-zero defeat against St. Louis on Saturday night, their winless streak has reached 11 games.

However, Martino has seen flaws in the team’s defense and offense: “We’re a team that should play games without goals. Without our goal and the opponents. We’re only good in between the areas.”

Messi will likely not have immediate impact

If you’re a fan hoping Lionel Messi will instantly affect this squad, you may want to adjust your expectations. According to coach Tata Martino, the World Cup winner won’t be playing the full 90 minutes in the near future.

Speaking on Saturday Martino said, “First of all, we’re happy the signing of the contract was made official today and tomorrow he has his presentation. We would’ve liked to have been able to gift him a win for that presentation, and we haven’t been able to do it.

“Then, looking to the future, with the excitement that comes with having the best player in the world playing for your team. But also with the patience we need to have to make him physically ready so he can play at the right moment.”

Can Inter Miami save their season?

As Inter Miami prepare for their upcoming 2023 Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul on Friday, it is crucial to assess their current standing in MLS, where they find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. With 18 points from 22 games this season, the Herons face an uphill battle.

Considering previous seasons, the average points accumulated by the ninth-placed team in the Eastern Conference, the last team to secure a playoff spot, has been 43 points over the last three seasons. This implies that Martino’s new side would need to win a minimum of 8 games and secure one draw in their remaining 12 games to have a chance at making the playoffs.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sven Simon