As the transfer market continues to heat up, speculation regarding the future of Kylian Mbappe continues to rage. When his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends next season, Real Madrid are among the favorites to recruit the French forward.

This is a dilemma for the Ligue 1 champions, as they risk losing their best asset on a free transfer after next season if he does not sign an extension with PSG before the conclusion of the current contract.

The club might sell the World Cup Golden Boot winner this summer for a price to recuperate some finances before his expiration next summer, and talks around the 24-year-old attacker have not died down.

Mbappe, fresh off being declared the winner of the “France Football” award, has been candid about his plans for the future and his desire to achieve great things. He also spoke about his last season, shared his sentiments, and proved his never-ending drive to win, wherever he goes.

Mbappe speaks out on future between PSG and Real Madrid

“Reasons to believe that this is my last season in Ligue 1? It’s very simple, I’m a competitor and, when I play, it’s to win. And no matter who I play with, no matter the shirt I’m wearing, no matter where, no matter the year, I never settle,” Mbappe explained in an interview with MARCA.

“I go on vacation, I do a reset, I recover my energy and I come back with the hunger that everyone knows. I’m always dissatisfied, so I’m never impressed with what I do. I tell myself I can do it again and better, I have this hunger to win.

“I don’t want to be on a team just to participate. That’s why sometimes people think I’m arrogant. I’m not afraid of failure either, it’s part of a footballer’s career. But I have the deep conviction that I was born to win and I want to show that to everyone.”

