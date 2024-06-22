This summer, Liverpool could be given the chance to add two Real Madrid players to their roster. This follows rumors of a power struggle at the Santiago Bernabeu club after Kylian Mbappe‘s signing.

Real Madrid‘s young sensation, Arda Guler, has been a standout performer, capturing the attention of many top clubs, including Liverpool. The 19-year-old midfielder dazzled at the end of last season.

He has carried his excellent form into Euro 2024, where he shined for Turkey in their opening match against Georgia. Despite Madrid’s preference to retain Guler in Spain, they haven’t ruled out a loan move, with Liverpool expressing significant interest.

Guler’s journey has been remarkable. His performances towards the end of last season turned heads, and his continued excellence at Euro 2024 further solidified his reputation. His potential departure, even on a loan basis, is significant. Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti values him highly, but the club’s recent acquisitions have created uncertainty about his playing time next season.

Liverpool to help with Guler’s playing time?

Liverpool, under new head coach Arne Slot, are keen on securing the services of young talents to bolster their squad, Estadio Deportivo says. Slot, who took over the reins at Anfield this summer, has been working closely with sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards to identify key areas for improvement.

For now, their primary focus has been on strengthening the defense and midfield. However, the potential departures of key players like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz might necessitate looking at attacking reinforcements. Thus, the 19-year-old ace has emerged as a priority target for Slot.

Arda Guler’s displays at Euro 2024 have caught the eye of Liverpool, amongst other clubs Arda Guler’s displays at Euro 2024 have caught the eye of Liverpool, amongst other clubs

The Turkish international’s spectacular performance in Euro 2024, including a stunning long-range goal against Georgia, has made him a coveted player. He was limited to 12 appearances in his debut LaLiga season due to injuries and the form of Jude Bellingham. But despite that, Guler managed to score six goals in 10 La Liga matches, showcasing his immense potential.

While the teenager’s supposed preference is to stay and fight for his place at the Whites, the club’s depth in midfield, including the presence of Brahim Diaz, makes a loan move a viable option. Real Sociedad have also shown interest, but Liverpool’s pursuit could offer a more compelling proposition; given the Premier League’s high profile and competitive nature.

Interest beyond Guler

But the Reds’ interest does not end with Guler. The club is also reportedly eyeing Rodrygo, another young talent from Real Madrid. The 23-year-old forward had a productive season, contributing 17 goals and nine assists in all competitions. However, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick could push Rodrygo down the pecking order, prompting him to consider his future at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo’s contract, which runs until 2028 with a staggering release clause of £845 million, reflects Madrid’s valuation of him. Despite this, if he perceives a significant reduction in his playing time, he might push for a move. Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian is genuine, and while a permanent transfer seems unlikely due to the hefty release clause, a strategic negotiation could potentially bring him to Anfield.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Alberto Gardin : IMAGO / Revierfoto