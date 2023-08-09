United States men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner has officially completed his move from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest. The American makes the switch from north London to the East Midlands for around $9 million. He becomes the club’s third summer signing after already completed deals for Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

“It feels great to be here. It’s something I’m really looking forward to, it’s a great challenge and a great step in my career,” Turner stated after completing the move. “When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it, and it feels like the right move for me right now.”

“The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it,” continued the keeper. “It’s felt right from the start and I’m happy it’s got done. I’m looking forward to making a connection with my teammates, the fans and the city. I’m grateful to be here and can’t wait to get things started.”

Turner has clear path to starting role at Nottingham Forest

Turner only spent one season with the Gunners as the backup to England international Aaron Ramsdale. Although the American did not make a Premier League appearance, he did grab seven total starts during the 2022/23 campaign. Turner collected four combined clean sheets in Europa League and FA Cup competitions.

Howard, Guzan last Americans to be starting EPL keepers

The move to Forest will now allow Turner to become a number-one goalkeeper once again. American shot-stoppers have a significant history in the Premier League. Juergen Sommer, Kasey Keller, Marcus Hahnemann, Brad Friedel, Tim Howard, and Brad Guzan have all previously plied their trade in the English top division. However, there has not been a regular starting American keeper in the league since 2016.

Guzan and Howard both played significant Premier League minutes during the 2015/16 season. Guzan then became a backup to Victor Valdes at Middlesborough the following campaign, while Howard moved back to MLS. However, USMNT fans will be excited about Turner’s move to Forest. It will finally allow an American to be back between the posts in the Premier League regularly.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images