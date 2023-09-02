USA vs Jamaica is one of several key matchups in North American international soccer.

The USMNT andthe Reggae Boyz are both frequent contenders in CONCACAF, with games between the two often carrying big stakes.

Where to find USA vs Jamaica

As an international fixture that takes place across multiple competitions, USA vs Jamaica can pop up on varying services and channels.

Watch USA vs Jamaica on US TV

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a frequent meeting spot for the USA and Jamaica.. English rights are held by FOX, with games on FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, and over-the-air FOX affiliates. Any game with the USMNT will almost surely be featured on FS1 or FOX.

Univision holds the Spanish-language rights, with games on that channel along with TUDN.

CONCACAF Nations League, is on CBS platforms, mainly Paramount+. USA and Jamaica meeting in a semifinal or final could see games moved to CBS over-the-air or CBS Sports Network.

Turner Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) are the home for USMNT World Cup qualifying and friendlies. So these games can be found on TNT and HBO Max, and streaming in Spanish on Peacock.

FOX, CBS, Telemundo and Univision are available on cable/satellite providers and streaming services Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

Streaming offers

Fubo (with access to FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMás, TUDN, Telemundo, and Universo) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial. Fubo also carries beIN SPORTS, GolTV, ESPN, USA, NBC in addition to many other channels. So while it is more expensive than standalone streaming services, you get a lot of value (and a ton of soccer).

History of the USA vs Jamaica rivalry

Jamaica is not amongst the upper echelon of national sides. In fact, they’ve only ever qualified and played in one FIFA World Cup, 1998 in France. They’ve never won a CONCACAF title either, though in recent editions they’ve finished as high as runners-up (twice, 2015 & 2017). Jamaica have however conquered their corner of CONCACAF, the CFU, on six occasions, making them arguably the most dominant team from the Caribbean.



Despite being formed in 1910, the JFF only became a member of FIFA in 1962. This is due to the country gaining independence from Great Britain that year.

While they may not frequently reach the higher levels of the international game, meetings between Jamaica and the USA are often hotly-contested affairs. Be it in the Gold Cup, Nations League, or World Cup qualifying, it’s usually an entertaining fixture. Games at Independence Park, aka “The Office”, in Kingston, often provide a tough challenge for the USMNT.

One memorable meetup in recent history was the September 2011 WCQ game in Columbus. In addition to a 1-0 USA win, it spawned the “Deuce Face” meme of Clint Dempsey’s mocking facial expression from a scuffle during the match.

Many Jamaican players have played professionally in US leagues over the years, so this adds familiarity for fans of the domestic game.

The first meeting between the two teams was in 1988. The US holds a significant advantage in the all-time series.