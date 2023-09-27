After Marcelino’s resignation last week, French powerhouse Marseille is reportedly set to hire Gennaro Gattuso as their next head coach on Wednesday.

Following tensions between the supporters and the administration, Marseille removed Marcelino as head coach after just seven games in charge. The club’s fans were unhappy with the Spanish coach’s style of play, and the manager said he was threatened and insulted to the point that he decided to resign.

While looking for a permanent replacement, the Olympiens president Pablo Longoria hired Jacques Abardonado to serve in an interim capacity. Gattuso was up against ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier, as well as Julen Lopetegui, but beat them out for the position.

Marseille to appoint Gennaro Gattuso as Marcelino’s replacement

LaLiga side Valencia let Gattuso go at the end of January. He has not picked up a job since then. Now, the 45-year-old is making his comeback to management after eight months.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian is already in France ahead of his official signing later today. He will be the new head coach of Marseille. After Laurent Blanc left Lyon, many thought Gattuso would take over as manager. The club faced significant opposition to that move, and Lyon ultimately went with his compatriot, Fabio Grosso.

This means that the former midfielder will be available for Saturday’s Ligue 1 matchup between Marseille and Monaco. His new side will want to end a winless skid of four games.

What is Gattuso’s managerial record?

Following his retirement as a player in 2013, Gattuso made his management debut with Palermo. He subsequently managed Crete, Pisa, and his previous club AC Milan, until leaving at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

After taking over as manager of Napoli in the winter of 2019, the Italian led the team to a Coppa Italia title. The Partenopei team missed the cut for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Then, the club let the Italian great go. Additionally, he only led Valencia to seven victories out of a possible 22 last term.

