Over the span of nine days this summer, Manchester United undertook a US tour, playing four matches across the country. One game was played as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, with the rest as one-off matches in New York, Las Vegas, and San Diego.

United have always been one of the most popular overseas clubs in the US, and 2023 proved their appeal remains strong.

Manchester United US tour attendance

Game Attendance Venue Capacity 7/22 vs Arsenal 82,262 MetLife Stadium 82,500 7/25 vs Wrexham 34,248 Snapdragon Stadium 35,000 7/26 vs Real Madrid 67,801 NRG Stadium 72,220 7/30 vs Dortmund 50,587 Allegiant Stadium 61,000

A sellout crowd at MetLife Stadium across the Hudson from New York City versus Premier League rivals Arsenal was the high mark of the tour and one of the biggest crowds of the summer.

San Diego’s new Snapdragon Stadium hosted a United B-team as they took on Wrexham. Regardless of the roster they fielded, the allure of the United name and the matchup against everyone’s favorite Welsh lower division club was enough to fall just a few seats shy of a capacity crowd.

Their Soccer Champions Tour matchup was against Spanish giants Real Madrid the next night, and over 67,000 came out in Houston to see the game.

Manchester United’s tour wrapped up in Las Vegas, where over 50,000 were on hand for a match with Borussia Dortmund. This turned out to be far and away the most popular soccer ticket in Vegas over the summer, outdrawing both Mexico’s Gold Cup semifinal and Barcelona-Milan, which were held in the same venue, by a decent margin.

Overall the Manchester United US tour this year averaged an attendance of 58,792 per game, for a grand total of 235,168 fans. This was good enough to fill stadiums to an average of about 94% capacity over the four games.

It was another successful trip through the USA for United, the latest games in a long list of big turnouts for the Red Devils on this side of the pond.

Photo: Imago