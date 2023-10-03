Manchester City has announced that former star Francis “Franny” Lee has passed away at the age of 79. Lee became a legend at City after scoring 148 goals in 330 total games with the club. The striker helped bring an English league title to City in 1968. It was the team’s last top-flight triumph up until 2012. Along with the title, Lee also guided City to FA Cup and League Cup trophies in 1969 and 1970 respectively.

City to erect a statue of Francis Lee outside of stadium

“Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer,” an official statement released by City read. “His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny, and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.”

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time. As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast.”

Former club will honor Lee with minute’s applause in next game

Along with his successes at City, Lee also played for Bolton Wanderers and Derby County as well. The star striker made his senior debut with Bolton at the age of 16. He ended up netting 106 goals in 220 matches for the club before moving to City.

“All at Bolton Wanderers are saddened to hear of the passing of former player Francis Lee at the age of 79,” read the club’s statement. “Lee scored 106 goals in just 210 appearances for the Whites in his position as a winger or more central forward.”

“Wanderers will pay their respects to Lee at Tuesday night’s home game against Stevenage with a minute’s applause before kick-off and both teams will black arm bands.”

After his time with City, Lee then moved on to Derby County. The former England international only played two seasons with the Rams, but helped them collect the 1974/75 league title. It was the club’s second-ever top-flight victory and their final one to date.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport