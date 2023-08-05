Unfortunately for Rasmus Hojlund, his first game for Man Utd will not come for a while.

The 20-year-old, who joined Serie A side Atalanta in 2022, goes to Old Trafford on a five-year agreement after scoring 10 goals in 34 games last season. United boss Erik ten Hag has added him to the squad along with Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter.

According to reports, French club Paris St-Germain, who are the reigning champions of Ligue 1, had also shown interest in the ace as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman’s future with the club is uncertain at the moment, and PSG have been considering options for his potential departure.

What did Rasmus Hojlund say about his Man Utd move?

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player. I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me,” the Danish star said at his unveiling.

Injury will keep Hojlund out of action for at least four games

The Red Devils brought the ex-Atalanta striker out on the field before their pre-season friendly against Lens after paying $92 million to acquire his services. Despite the excitement over his arrival, fans still won’t be able to watch him perform right away.

The youngster needs time to heal from a minor injury he suffered earlier in the pre-season with the Italian club.

As a result, he will likely miss the start of the new campaign. Although the injury is not serious, it will take the Dane a few weeks to regain full fitness.

Hojlund is likely to miss Man Utd vs. Wolves on August 14 and the match against Tottenham five days later. Erik ten Hag may also be without his new striker for the games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. These will be played before the international break.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto