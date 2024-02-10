Changes to ownership regulations have sparked a massive uprising in the Premier League.

The English top division has decided to enforce stricter regulations regarding the relationship between teams and firms that share ownership. The likes of Manchester City and Newcastle might feel the effects of this decision.

Thus, it said that the current Champions League winners are considering taking legal action. This would be in response to the league’s stricter regulations on Fair Market Value sponsorship agreements. Talks between EPL and EFL clubs this week did not result in a financial arrangement, as per Sky Sports.

A modification to the Premier League‘s associated-party transactions (APT) laws was approved at a meeting on Friday involving all 20 top-flight teams. In an effort to curb teams’ penchant for negotiating inflated commercial agreements, the new APT regulations have been greenlit.

Clubs are able to generate substantial income from these deals, giving them additional capital to invest in the transfer market. A member of one club’s executive team allegedly threatened to take legal action by threatening to initiate arbitration proceedings against the Premier League.

The unidentified club is reportedly Manchester City, Sky and The Telegraph reveal. The Premier League is attempting to narrow financial gaps, but the club allegedly views the new regulations as illegal.

What did Premier League say that has frustrated Man City?

In a statement published this Friday, the Premier League announced: “After a thorough review of the current regulation regarding transactions between related parties and fair market, the clubs have agreed on a series of arrangements to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the system.”

The City Football Group currently owns 12 different clubs, all using Abu Dhabi state funds

The clubs also failed to make any forward towards a measure’s implementation before year’s end. It would have made the winter transfer window a no-go for teams when players moved from clubs owned by the same people.

With this, it would have thwarted any agreements between a Saudi Arabian club and Newcastle. In the time since, however, the Magpies’ sponsorship deals have seen significant increases. This includes a $32 million-per-year front-of-shirt contract with the Saudi events firm Sela.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investors who control City have already voiced their disapproval of stricter APT regulations. Among City Football Group’s members are the reigning Premier League winners. Yokohama, Melbourne, Mumbai, and New York are also part of the vast worldwide club network.

Savio deal in jeopardy?

City, on the other hand, are reportedly planning to acquire winger Savio from their sister club, Troyes this summer. How much they will pay the French club remains a mystery. Troyes originally signed Savio in 2022, but Girona, another club in the CFG empire, has been using him on loan this season.

Experts in the field of law have raised the possibility of a major obstacle. That is the fact that they will be fighting the Premier League’s 115 accusations of financial violations before an impartial tribunal.

Given that the young Brazilian is currently employed by CFG, the Premier League is likely to value the agreement to prevent it from evading cost rules. When clubs with the same ownership engage in business jointly, certain provisions in the rulebooks into play.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images : IMAGO / Action Plus