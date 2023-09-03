This summer, the story of Romelu Lukaku’s future was a long one with many twists and turns.

It started with reports that the Belgian scorer didn’t want to make his loan move to Inter a permanent one. Then he wanted to move to the Nerazzurri’s arch-rivals, Juventus, with AC Milan also mentioned as an option.

However, the 30-year-old chose Roma instead because he thought it took the Bianconeri too long to work out a deal.

The Belgian striker was recently presented to a packed Stadio Olimpico audience. He also debuted during the latter stages of AS Roma’s loss to AC Milan on Friday.

Lukaku ‘ghosted’ Inter all summer

Lukaku’s season-long loan back to Italy from Chelsea finally resolved the prolonged dispute between the player and the Premier League club.

However, the strongest connection he had all summer was naturally with Inter, the team.

The striker had been close to joining the Nerazzurri permanently from the Blues. However, as the well-known story goes, they cut all ties with the player when they discovered his talks with Juventus.

Inter are also said to be upset that Lukaku wasn’t answering any of their texts. It left the club leaders puzzled and with the impression that the player didn’t have much respect for them, as Gazzetta dello Sport suggested in July.

What did Massimo Moratti say of situation?

The former president of the Nerazzurri, Massimo Moratti, has said that Romelu Lukaku is to blame for the club’s up-and-down summer because of what he did.

“I think Inter can be considered very reinforced, especially in the middle of the pitch where they have signed a lot of good players. Then I saw them play and it seemed to me that Inter play really well.

“I think he [Lukaku] made a big fool of himself in dealing with Inter, Juventus…at least seeing the situation from the outside. But then I’d say he ended up with an important club like Roma”, Moratti told Radio Bruno Firenze.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS