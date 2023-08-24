Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is once again being targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad. David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that the Middle Eastern club is reigniting their interest in the 31-year-old star. Al Ittihad had links with the Egyptian earlier in the month. Liverpool, however, currently insists that it has no interest in selling Salah. The Merseyside club has already dealt Fabinho to Al Ittihad earlier in the summer.

Salah agent claims he is happy at Liverpool amid Saudi links

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, also previously dismissed a possible switch to Saudi Arabia. Salah signed a three-year contract extension with Liverpool just last summer. The deal made the forward the highest-paid player in team history. The Egyptian now rakes in around $441,000 each week to play at the Merseyside club.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” proclaimed Abbas.

Star was not happy with substitution

Nevertheless, Al Ittihad’s renewed interest in Salah comes after the winger publicly displayed his displeasure about being substituted during a Liverpool match. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp took off Salah in the 77th minute during their Premier League opener against Chelsea. The winger walked off the pitch tearing tape off his wrist and shaking his head. The match was level at 1-1 when Salah went off. Klopp brought on a young midfielder Harvey Elliott for the veteran Salah.

After the match, Klopp claimed that he was fine with Salah’s reaction. The star previously scored in six consecutive Premier League openers, a record for the division, and was looking to extend the feat. “I can understand because if Mo scored it would have been a new record for goals scored in the opening game but I didn’t think about that,” stated Klopp.

“We needed stability, and we needed fresh legs. It was super intense for everybody. That’s all I can say about it. His reaction was absolutely okay. When I sub a player and he is jumping into my arms at 1-1 and he is a striker who thinks he will score, I would be really surprised so that’s absolutely fine.”

Liverpool next faces a tough test away to Newcastle on Sunday, Aug. 27. The Reds then host Aston Villa the following weekend before entering the international break.

