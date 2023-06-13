Leaks are showing off the design of the 2023/24 Liverpool away kit.

Similar to their Mancunian rivals, the Reds are going green with their away design next season. Similar in theme to the club’s 1995/96 away top, the kit features a quartered green and white layout.

Unlike the 90s version though, this one features a bolder patchwork of brighter greens.

Liverpool 2023/24 Away Kit

If you like the creepers from Minecraft, then you’ll love this kit.

The green quarter sections of the shirt feature blocks of varying shades of green, overlaid with very thin, brighter green pinstripes. The 90s version featured wider, but more subtle tonal striping throughout. These however are so small and close together than when not overlaying the other colored areas, they almost look like a solid color on their own.

In certain places, the green blocks break out of the boundaries of the quarters. It’s like an 80s computer terminal caught a virus and infected it’s user’s white shirt.

The glitch-esque green blocks carry over to the back, with the positions reversed from the front. The lower section is truncated to leave a nice large space for the player number (which presumably will be black).

The remainder of the detailing is in black. Once again Liverpool have gone with the solo Liverbird crest instead of the full shield. And the Hillsborough 97 memorial flames adorn the upper back.

Reviewing the Liverpool 2023/24 Away Kit

Kidding aside, this is actually a really good looking shirt. The color combo of bright green, white and black goes so well together (similar to how it always looks great on the kits of VfL Wolfsburg). Black shorts are the likely pairing, and that’s going to look outstanding.

It’s an incredibly modern take on an older design – clearly inspired by the 95/96 shirts but at the same time very different. And it’s a superb counterpoint to the very plain home shirts.

Well done, Liverpool.

Grade: A