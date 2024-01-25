Lionel Messi is going to be the star of a commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. Partnering with Michelob Ultra, Messi will make his first appearance in a commercial for American football in February. Additionally, the news of Messi’s involvement follows the reveal of Anheuser-Busch being the global beer sponsor for the 2024 Copa America. Messi is going to feature in that tournament as he looks to defend the title with Argentina.

The World Cup winner has an immense presence regardless of the sport. Not only has Inter Miami’s popularity skyrocketed with Messi in the fold. Major League Soccer has benefitted greatly from having the star. Now, American Football fans will get the chance to see Messi in the biggest sporting event for audiences in the United States.

Michelob Ultra provided audiences with a first glimpse of the ad on Thursday. In the 15-second snippet, Messi goes to grab a beer, but the tap comes up empty. The tagline in the description of the advertisement reads, “This Super Bowl, Messi proves that a Superior Light Beer is worth the wait.”

Messi is no stranger to featuring in commercials, but this is his first for commercials during American football coverage. Previously, he was one of the headline names in UEFA Champions League commercials for Lays and Pepsi. His work with Anheuser-Busch previously included sending beers to each of the goalkeepers he scored on when he broke the record for most goals scored with one club.

Messi Super Bowl commercial adds to work on American TV

More recently, Messi contributed to advertisements during the Women’s World Cup in 2023. Budweiser titled its campaign ‘The World is Hers to Take’ in reference to the tournament of that summer. That was fresh off Messi’s time winning the men’s World Cup with Argentina, so few could talk about being a champion like him. That advertisement had Messi talking in Spanish with English-language subtitles for the majority of audiences in the United States. Also, that was a global advertisement, not just one for Americans.

The Super Bowl is dominated by American viewers. Generally, Super Bowl commercials are lighthearted and noteworthy for discussion the next day. Anheuser-Busch will be hoping Messi’s appearance can start a dialogue among viewers. The preview for the full commercial may show Messi needing to do some acting in the advertisement.

The Super Bowl is on Feb. 11

The announcement of Messi’s appearance in the Super Boal comes just over two weeks before the game itself. Currently, the National Football League playoffs are in the conference championships. This weekend, the Baltimore Ravens play the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Then, later on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions.

For the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, coverage is available on CBS. There is no telling when the Michelob Ultra advertisement will air. Messi is among several major companies when it comes to a Super Bowl commercial. Regardless, soccer fans will look forward to seeing one of the biggest stars in the sport appear during the biggest game in American sports.

PHOTO: IMAGO.