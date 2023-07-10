What does Messi and the Women’s World Cup have in common? Actually, quite a lot based on a new beer commercial.

There will be no bigger women’s football competition than the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. A record 32 teams from across the world will play for the Women’s World Cup in a month-long competition in Australia and New Zealand.

The competition is set to begin on July 20 and end precisely one month later on August 20. Group E has the defending world champion United States, as well as the Netherlands and Portugal. Group D features the reigning European champion England, as well as China, Denmark, and Haiti.

As of 23 February 2023, after the Intercontinental qualifying play-offs concluded, all berths in the final tournament had been finalized, with Haiti, Portugal, and Panama claiming the remaining three spots.

Which are the venues for 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The venues for the games are the Lang Park, Hindmarsh Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Oval, Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium, Dunedin Stadium, Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, and Wellington Regional Stadium. Australia is home to six of the stadiums, while New Zealand has four. Stadium Australia is the biggest venue for the World Cup, with a capacity of 70,000.

With a commercial supporting the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup featuring football superstar Lionel Messi, Budweiser is helping to create a worldwide celebration for fans around one of the world’s major sports events.

Lionel Messi helps to spread the word

Budweiser will unite supporters from all around the globe on Monday, July 10 to support their favorite women’s national soccer teams as they compete for the championship in France. The film “The World is Yours to Take” portrays Lionel Messi, a world-renowned footballer, urging players and spectators to “take the world” and “bring home the bud” for their respective countries.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in July, and Budweiser is continuing its long-term commitment to sport with a campaign that highlights the remarkable women who will be playing in the tournament.