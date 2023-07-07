Lionel Messi is about to embark on a new chapter of his great career in Major League Soccer, and it begins with a move to Inter Miami. He will be making between $50 and $60 million per year on a two-and-a-half-year contract with Miami that includes an additional season option.

Major League Soccer went all out to get Lionel Messi to the United States. A portion of his deal’s funding will come from Adidas compensating him for jersey sales. Then, a portion will come from Apple in the form of a rebate on MLS memberships purchased in his honor.

The relocation would also benefit Messi’s family, who owns a home in Miami. He has three boys with Antonela named Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro.

Vacationing in a familiar place

Lionel Messi is now enjoying a well-deserved break in the Caribbean before jetting over to the United States. There, he will raise the profile of soccer to new heights. Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, posted photos of him on what seems to be the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Messi was seen on a jet ski with Roccuzzo. Surely, Miami co-owner David Beckham will hope his vacation does not include any dangerous activities. This is not the first time the Argentine star has visited the islands; in 2015, when he was still a member of Barcelona, he made a trip there.

Lionel Messi joining two Barcelona teammates after Caribbean stay

Two additional stars, both well-known to the World Cup hero, will be joining him. Inter Miami have already confirmed on Instagram, that they have signed legendary Barcelona player Sergio Busquets.

As of this weekend, another Blaugrana member Jordi Alba, who left at the same time as Busquets because his contract was up, will join Miami. These three changes are sure to grab people’s attention and raise MLS’s popularity at home and abroad.

PHOTO: IMAGO & PanoramiC